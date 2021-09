The DAX Index rallied on Monday but struggled to stay above the 50-day EMA by the time we closed. That is a bit interesting, considering that the market had been so bullish heading into it. The fact that we gave back the 50-day EMA is probably worth at least paying a little attention to, but at the end of the day the market is going to continue to move higher over the longer term from what I can see. That being said, we do need to stand up and pay attention if we break down below the €15,500 level.

