(Exira) Exira-EHK’s 1-0 mark will be put to the test when they take on an athletic West Harrison team on Friday. Exira-EHK coach Tom Petersen says the Hawkeyes, which won 58-6 last week, are extremely fast. “They have athletes all over the place. It’s going to be difficult to try and contain Walker Rife and Gabe Gilgen. It’s going to take another group effort. Hopefully our kids are up for that challenge.” Last week Gilgen carried nine times for 106 yards and three TD’s while Rife rushed for 97 yards on seven attempts with two scores.

FOOTBALL ・ 14 DAYS AGO