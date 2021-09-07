Wander Franco Is Streaking
Rays super-rookie Wander Franco smoked a triple off the center-field wall Monday, in the first inning of what would become a wild 11–10 comeback win in extras over the home Red Sox. The hit put Franco in line for one of those baseball “records” that’s not really a record at all, but is cool and noteworthy all the same: By reaching base in his 36th consecutive major league game, Franco joined Mickey Mantle “at the top of the list of on-base streaks by a player 20 years old or younger in the AL,” per a proud tweet from the Rays, referencing a list that, let’s be honest, absolutely does not exist. Still!defector.com
