Wander Franco Is Streaking

By Chris Thompson
defector.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRays super-rookie Wander Franco smoked a triple off the center-field wall Monday, in the first inning of what would become a wild 11–10 comeback win in extras over the home Red Sox. The hit put Franco in line for one of those baseball “records” that’s not really a record at all, but is cool and noteworthy all the same: By reaching base in his 36th consecutive major league game, Franco joined Mickey Mantle “at the top of the list of on-base streaks by a player 20 years old or younger in the AL,” per a proud tweet from the Rays, referencing a list that, let’s be honest, absolutely does not exist. Still!

Axios

The Tampa Bay Rays' Wander Franco is making baseball history already

In his debut season, Wander Franco is on pace to break records set by baseball greats like Ted Williams and Ken Griffey Jr., DRays Bay reports. Franco has reached base in 48 of his first 53 games as a big leaguer. He’s one of just two players under 21 to reach base in that many games over his first 53 games — Willie Mays was the other.
MLB
CBS Sports

Fantasy Baseball Today: Logan Webb and Triston McKenzie stand out again; Wander Franco extends streak, more

Happy Kokomo Friday! Hope you're all geared up for Labor Day weekend and ready to make that final push in your Fantasy Baseball leagues. Speaking of which, here's to hoping Aaron Nola is saving his best for last. He put up another dud against the Nationals this time, giving up six runs over four innings, bringing his ERA to 4.54. It's hard to believe that a pitcher can be unlucky for an entire season, but based on everything we have, that seems to be the case. I know when watching Nola this season, he's missed his spots within the zone, which has led to hard contact at times. He isn't completely blameless, but I do believe he's been pretty unlucky. I know it's hard to trust him this time of year, but I would leave Nola in the lineup for two starts next week.
MLB
audacy.com

Rays' Franco extends streak, exits with apparent leg injury

DETROIT (AP) — Tampa Bay Rays rookie Wander Franco extended his on-base streak to 39 games, then exited in the first inning with an apparent leg injury against Detroit on Friday night. With one out in the first, Franco lined a single. Nelson Cruz followed with a double, but Franco...
MLB
Central Illinois Proud

Rays begin short term without Wander Franco in encore with Tigers

The Tampa Bay Rays will have to carry on without star rookie Wander Franco for a little while. Franco experienced right hamstring tightness in the first inning of the team’s 10-4 loss at Detroit on Friday. The teams will play the second game of the three-game series on Saturday. Franco...
MLB
Central Illinois Proud

Without Wander Franco, Rays attempt to take series from Tigers

Shortstop Taylor Walls was recalled from Triple-A Durham by the Tampa Bay Rays on Saturday and picked up where star rookie Wander Franco left off. Walls had two hits and a run scored in Tampa Bay’s 7-2 win at Detroit. Walls took the roster spot of Franco, who went on the 10-day injured list with a hamstring strain. Walls likely will get most of the starts at shortstop while Franco mends.
MLB
