Boeing: A Risky Bet As It Remains Mired In Uncertainty

Cover picture for the articleBoeing’s latest earnings show the company’s cash flows are improving as airlines slowly begin to take 737 Max orders. Despite the earnings surprise, Wall Street remains divided over the long-term appeal of BA stock. China, where MAX is still grounded, remains the biggest short-term risk to BA stock. Among the...

investing.com

Sterling steady amid UK recovery, BoE uncertainty

LONDON (Reuters) -Sterling steadied in afternoon trading on Monday after hitting a one-week high against the dollar on Friday as investors waited for more data to assess the pace of the post-lockdown economic recovery and how soon interest rates could he hiked. The direction of travel drifted during the session...
BUSINESS
Law.com

The Measured Approach to Market Uncertainty

A review of top legal news right now will reveal that many firms emerged from 2020 in a mood to make splashy plays, even in the face of continued uncertainty. That includes announcing market-leading associate salaries and bonuses, entering the burgeoning talent war and pursuing growth through mergers or acquisitions. While that might have been a successful strategy for some firms, particularly those in BigLaw, it’s probably not going to work for most midsize firms.
MARKETS
simpleflying.com

Big Twin Bet: Mammoth Freighters Launch Boeing 777 Conversions

Mammoth Freighters has officially announced two new passenger to freighter (P2F) conversion programs. The company plans to offer P2F conversions for the Boeing 777-300ER and 777-200LR, potentially very lucrative programs. Let’s find out more. Big bet. Mammoth Freighters officially launched its 777P2F program yesterday, promising to give new life to...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dave Calhoun
FXStreet.com

BoC's Macklem: Economic recovery is choppy and a lot of uncertainties remain

Bank of Canada (BoC) Governor Tiff Macklem said on Thursday that the fourth wave of COVID-19 poses a risk and added that it could weigh on Canada's economic outlook, as reported by Reuters. Additional takeaways. "We are moving closer to a time when continuing to add stimulus through QE won't...
BUSINESS
marketpulse.com

Uncertainty equals a stronger US dollar

You can take your pick from the US recovery, the global recovery, the US debt ceiling, the ongoing China government clampdowns on the private sector, tapering nerves from the Fed and ECB, or just the plain old pandemic. It all adds up to a mish-mash of conflicting signals now, and in such markets, a flight to safety, meaning US dollars, is almost inevitable.
MARKETS
The Motley Fool

Is Boeing Worth Taking a Flyer On?

Boeing is one of two passenger aircraft manufacturers in the world, along with Airbus. The company has been marred by its 737 MAX disaster, as well as the COVID-19 pandemic. Boeing isn't going anywhere, but investors should know that its fundamentals aren't what they used to be. Aviation manufacturer Boeing...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
towardsdatascience.com

How to Handle Uncertainty in Forecasts

A deep dive into conformal prediction. Anytime we develop a forecast, there is uncertainty in our estimate. For instance, let’s consider a lemonade stand that is looking to forecast demand. If the forecast is very precise, it’s actionable and they can optimize their lemon-buying strategy. On the other hand, if the forecast has a large range of possible values, it’s useless.
ECONOMY
Reuters

BoE balance sheet to remain large as QE unwinds - Hauser

LONDON (Reuters) - The Bank of England’s balance sheet is likely to remain large even after it starts to unwind its 895 billion pounds of asset purchases, and to vary over the course of the economic cycle, BoE executive director for markets Andrew Hauser said on Monday. “We expect to...
ECONOMY
cryptonews.com

Coinovy Predicted to Thrive in the Face of Uncertainty

Disclaimer: The text below is a press release that was not written by Cryptonews.com. Coinovy is an all-encompassing crypto platform that offers both crypto financial services, and helps newbies to understand the trends in the cryptocurrency banking system. Those who are new to crypto can easily understand the easy-to-use banking system with the aid of Coinovy.
MARKETS
Vice

China Blows Up 15 High-Rises Because Constructors Ran Out of Money to Finish Them

A group of high-rise buildings have been sitting unfinished in a Chinese city for seven years. And it took 45 seconds to tear them down. Stunning footage from the demolition last month showed 14 buildings in the southwestern city of Kunming collapse in controlled demolition. The blast failed to destroy a 15th high-rise, which was torn down three days later, local media reported.
ECONOMY
investing.com

Retail Sales, Ongoing Unemployment, New Claims: 3 Things to Watch

Investing.com -- Stocks bounced higher on Wednesday heading into the final half-hour of trading, boosted by the energy sector as stronger than expected drawdowns in U.S. crude inventories last week sent oil prices 3% higher. U.S. oil stockpiles fell 6.4 million barrels last week, nearly twice as much as expected,...
RETAIL
investing.com

Selling Pressure And Breadth Weakness Continue

All the major equity indexes closed lower yesterday with negative internals on the NYSE and NASDAQ as trading volumes declined from the prior session. Once again, we saw early session strength disappear throughout the session with all the indexes closing at or near their intraday lows. The charts saw a few technical negative events registered while cumulative market breadth continued to deteriorate as the A/Ds made lower lows. Meanwhile, the data dashboard has yet to present levels typically associated with correction bottoms as, for example, the 1-Day McClellan OB/OS Oscillators remain neutral and not yet in oversold territory. As such, while we are formally maintaining our near-term “neutral” macro-outlook for equities, the charts and data, in our opinion, suggest the potential for some further weakness.
STOCKS
investing.com

Microsoft shares edge higher on $60 billion buyback program

(Reuters) - Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) shares rose 1% in early trading on Wednesday after the company announced a $60 billion share repurchase plan, its biggest ever. The announcement comes just days after two U.S. Senate Democrats unveiled a proposal to tax corporate stock buybacks to help fund President Joe Biden's $3.5 trillion investment plan.
STOCKS
investing.com

MARKET WRAP: FTSE 100 edges lower, UK CPI jumps, oil surges

Investing.com – The FTSE 100 edged lower on Wednesday, despite a rally in energy names as oil futures continued to surge higher. Brent Oil Futures traded above $76/barrel for the first time since 30th July and WTI traded above $73 following the latest oil inventory data from the Energy Information Administration. Crude stockpiles fell by 6.422 millions barrels in the latest week, versus expectations for a drawdown of 3.544 million barrels, the EIA said. Distillate and gasoline stockpiles also fell during the latest week.
BUSINESS

