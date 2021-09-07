CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Luis Castillo Has Revitalized His Season

By Carmen Ciardiello
fangraphs.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI am not going to beat around the bush: Luis Castillo had a miserable start to the season. On Opening Day against the Cardinals, he allowed 10 runs (eight of which were earned) and recorded zero strikeouts in just three and a third innings of work. He bounced back about a week later against Pittsburgh, tossing seven innings with five strikeouts versus one walk without surrendering a run. But despite that showing, Castillo’s Opening Day struggles proved to be more than a blip on the radar for a pitcher who ranked among the top 20 in baseball over the three seasons prior to 2021. At the beginning of May, Castillo still had an ERA above six (6.07); it would not dip below that mark until his June 15 start against Milwaukee. His ERA peaked (apart from the stretch between his first and second start) at 7.61 on May 23. As of this writing, his ERA is 4.20; he has accumulated 3.0 WAR over 163 innings, placing him 26th in the majors among qualifiers.

blogs.fangraphs.com

Comments / 0

Related
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Castillo expected to start as Reds host the Tigers

Detroit Tigers (64-73, third in the AL Central) vs. Cincinnati Reds (73-64, second in the NL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Tigers: Casey Mize (7-7, 3.59 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, 104 strikeouts) Reds: Luis Castillo (7-14, 4.24 ERA, 1.35 WHIP, 159 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Reds -229, Tigers +188; over/under is 9 runs.
MLB
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Castillo, Reds to face Mikolas, Cardinals

Cincinnati Reds (75-67, second in the NL Central) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (71-69, third in the NL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Reds: Luis Castillo (7-15, 4.14 ERA, 1.34 WHIP, 166 strikeouts) Cardinals: Miles Mikolas (0-2, 5.06 ERA, 1.41 WHIP, 17 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cardinals +108, Reds -126; over/under is 8...
MLB
fangraphs.com

Team Entropy 2021: Let’s Get Wild

This is the second installment of this year’s Team Entropy series, my recurring look not only at the races for the remaining playoff spots but the potential for end-of-season chaos in the form of down-to-the-wire suspense and even tiebreakers. Ideally, we want more ties than the men’s department at Macy’s. If you’re new to this, please read the introduction here.
MLB
redlegnation.com

Reds DFA Brad Brach, activate Kyle Farmer from paternity list

The Cincinnati Reds have designated reliever Brad Brach for assignment and activated infielder Kyle Farmer from the paternity list. Brad Brach just returned from the injured list a week ago. Things hadn’t gone well for him prior to landing on the injured list, and they didn’t go any better for him once he returned.
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tyler Mahle
Person
Wade Miley
Person
Sonny Gray
USA Today

Miley struggles, Reds' skid continues with 6-5 loss to Bucs

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Wade Miley surrendered six runs on 10 hits and the Cincinnati Reds lost for the sixth time in eight games, 6-5 to the Pittsburgh Pirates on Tuesday night. Miley (12-6) gave up three runs in the first and three more in the fifth before being pulled with one out. The six runs (five earned) allowed were Miley’s most since the Rockies scored eight off of him May 14.
MLB
FanSided

Reds appropriately designate reliever Brad Brach for assignment

The Cincinnati Reds activated shortstop Kyle Farmer from the paternity list on Monday and designated right-handed reliever Brad Brach for assignment. While Cincinnati could have decided to move on from infielder Asdrúbal Cabrera, letting Brach go was the correct move for now. Brach was a key member of the Reds...
MLB
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Miley expected to start for the Reds against Pirates

Cincinnati Reds (75-69, second in the NL Central) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (52-91, fifth in the NL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Reds: Wade Miley (12-5, 2.89 ERA, 1.25 WHIP, 122 strikeouts) Pirates: Dillon Peters (0-2, 3.38 ERA, 1.29 WHIP, 15 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Pirates +142, Reds -164; over/under is 8 1/2...
MLB
bucsdugout.com

Pirates vs. Reds - 9/14/2021

Cincinnati Reds (75-69) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (52-91), September 14, 2021 @ 6:35pm. Reds: Wade Miley (12-5, 2.89 ERA) Pirates: Dillon Peters (0-2, 3.38 ERA) Projected Lineups (subject to change) Reds. Jonathan India (2B) Kyle Farmer (SS) Nick Castellanos (RF) Joey Votto (1B) Eugenio Suarez (3B) Aristides Aquino (LF) Delino DeShields...
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Reds#Cardinals#Era
fangraphs.com

Givens, Lorenzen Help Keep Reds’ Leaky Bullpen Afloat in Its Time of Need

As the end of the regular season draws near, the Wild Card race in the NL is as tight as it comes. The Dodgers currently control the top spot, while the Padres, who held onto second for most of the year, have faltered in the face of adversity, going from 91.7% playoff odds on July 27 to 24.2% as of today. That has left the door open for the Reds and Cardinals, with the former riding a torrid August and withstanding a slow September for a 36.2% chance to make the playoffs (though the latter currently leads in the chase for the second wild card by half a game).
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
St. Louis Cardinals
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
Cincinnati Reds
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
New York Post

Gary Sanchez delivers loud response to his Yankees demotion

The Yankees’ new No. 9 hitter nearly put the team on his back with two big swings Sunday. A leaky bullpen made sure that wasn’t the case, but Gary Sanchez turned in a loud day anyway with two home runs and six RBIs in an 8-7 loss to the Orioles at Yankee Stadium.
MLB
sandiegouniontribune.com

LEADING OFF: Cole a go, Greinke returns, Brewers make pitch

A look at what’s happening around the majors Tuesday:. Yankees ace Gerrit Cole (14-7, 2.78 ERA), pushed back because of left hamstring tightness, is set to start on six days’ rest at Baltimore. Cole will have a new shortstop behind him, too, after New York moved error-prone Gleyber Torres to...
MLB
The Spun

Watch: Minor League Hitter’s Epic Bat Flip Is Going Viral

Just a few months ago, the Seattle Mariners drafted a 17-year-old player with plenty of upside. Well, fans were treated to that upside earlier this week. The Mariners drafted Edwin Arroyo out of Central Pointe Christian Academy in Kissimmee, Florida in the second round of the 2021 MLB Draft. He’s...
KISSIMMEE, FL
Lookout Landing

The Mariners have had a different Diego Castillo

Every time the Rays make a trade, it’s regarded as a win even before the paperwork is completed. Never mind that they traded away Willy Adames for a pair of relievers in Drew Rasmussen and J.P. Feyereisen, or that Jake Odorizzi became a better starting pitcher after leaving Tampa Bay. That doesn’t fit the narrative! So when the Mariners traded J.T. Chargois and Austin Shenton to the Rays for Diego Castillo, immediately, there had to be something that the Rays would unlock in Chargois, and Shenton had to be an under-the-radar prospect. Bollocks! I think it has more to do with Castillo being arbitration-eligible next year, making him too pricey for the stingy Rays.
MLB
fangraphs.com

Effectively Wild Episode 1745: The State of the Starting Pitcher

Ben Lindbergh and Meg Rowley banter about the Blue Jays’ hot streak and playoff outlook and the meaning of clutchness, then meet major leaguers Andy Ibáñez of the Rangers and Janson Junk of the Angels. After that (37:07), they’re joined by Rob Mains of Baseball Prospectus to discuss the state of starting pitching, the future of pitcher usage, and the ebb and flow of competitive balance in MLB.
MLB
fangraphs.com

Effectively Wild Episode 1744: The Pretty Good Players Draft

Ben Lindbergh and Meg Rowley banter about Salvador Perez’s power output, durability, defense, and career, Shohei Ohtani’s offensive slump, the Rays calling up Josh Lowe to go with Brandon Lowe (but not Nathaniel Lowe), and the desirability of being teammates with one’s brother or father, then draft unsung players who are having good seasons that haven’t been mentioned much on the pod.
MLB
fangraphs.com

Lineup Analysis (9/10/21)

• Luis Rengifo has started three of the last four games at shortstop. He is hitting .250/.308/.500 since being recalled. • Jo Adell is up to batting fifth after hitting .297/.366/.568 with 3 HR and 1 SB over the last two weeks. Astros. • In the six games since Chas...
MLB
fangraphs.com

4 Cheap Speed Options

We only have three weeks left of the regular season, which means you can throw out your player values (if you haven’t already) and focus solely on your categorical needs. If you’re good in home runs and RBIs, feel free to jettison Joey Gallo. If you need stolen bases, here are four under the radar options who might be available in your league depending on its depth.
MLB

Comments / 0

Community Policy