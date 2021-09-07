How to Save Weight and Pack Your Preferred Gear When Backpacking

The Golden Rule: If it’s not useful to YOU, don’t carry it. What’s useful and what isn’t? There is no definitive answer as everyone has their preferences. Who else thinks taking a comb on a backpacking trip is laughable? I watched a guy talk about his base weight of less than eight pounds. He saves weight by not taking pots or a stove; he cold-soaks his food in a plastic peanut butter jar. Yet he carries a comb! A harmonica, light, pouch for his stakes plus wet wipes, floss, hand sanitizer, toothpaste, Green Goo, scissors and ear plugs also go into his pack.