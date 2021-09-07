CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Apogee HypeMic review

By Andy Jones
MusicRadar.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe analogue compression feature is the icing on an already rich cake as the mic itself records in crystal clear quality as you might expect from a company with Apogee's credentials. We also like the fact that it is truly mobile ready, with everything you need to connect up to your laptop or iOS device. And with a bundle that includes tripod, pop filter and a decent carry case, this really is a great all-round and fantastic sounding USB microphone package.

apppicker.com

Unlocker review

IPhone is the easiest device to get locked, but very difficult, in fact near to impossible when wanting to unlock. You need to bypass the screen lock to grant access to the home screen. Well! There are a variety of tools available in the market to get the job done....
CELL PHONES
TechRadar

Arvixe review

It seems that Arvixe has lost more than a handful of its fans since becoming a part of the EIG family. Refusing to be put off by online reviews, we have enjoyed their wide selection of hosting services, a few worthwhile features, and speedy performance along the road. However, there were a few bumps likely to discourage new users.
TECHNOLOGY
Creative Bloq

WordPress.org review

WordPress.org is a huge website management platform with thousands of integrations to choose from. While the lack of customer support and built-in security makes it confusing for novices, its open-source nature has created one of the largest communities in website building history. Content management systems are online tools designed to...
COMPUTERS
TheSixthAxis

Recompile Review

Recompile is absolutely stunning to behold. The game is dark, which helps hide some minimalist textures, but the neon lights that bathe the area in colour and the abstract sci-fi vistas that glitch and resolve into their actual structures as you get close are gorgeous. It’s like someone crossed Breath of the Wild with Far Cry 3: Blood Dragon and then removed most of the floor.
VIDEO GAMES
businessnewsdaily.com

Splashtop Review

Splashtop remote PC access software provides powerful security features to protect sensitive data. Splashtop excels at supporting remote teams and resolving technical issues to keep hybrid-remote workforces productive. We reviewed five of the most popular remote access software tools and selected Splashtop as the best for hybrid-remote computer access. This...
COMPUTERS
jumpdashroll.com

Vesper Review

Vesper is a platformer in its truest sense. Platforms galore hover in mid-air, waiting for you to grab them. Half of the jumps you make will see you almost miss, before your stubby robot fingers snag the edge of your target and you haul yourself up. Force fields need to be deactivated to make progress, logs collected to reveal story beats, and there are respawning enemies who want to make your life miserable. There are plenty of platforming tropes embedded in the story of Seven, a droid abandoned on a mysterious planet, but Vesper tries its best to distract you from the familiar by way of stunning visuals and an opaque plot.
VIDEO GAMES
Tom's Guide

WeTransfer review

WeTransfer is expanding from file-sharing to creative content storage, but rich features are yet to catch up. WeTransfer rose to file sharing fame with a quick and easy-to-use tool that transferred files using only the recipient's and sender’s email addresses. Now, WeTransfer not only offers a richer set of file-transfer features, including download and contact management, but also provides cloud storage for photos, slides, and other creative content via apps including Collect and Paste.
INTERNET
gamerevolution.com

Logitech G435 Review: ‘Lightweight headset combined with Lightspeed tech’

The Logitech G435 is the company’s lightest gaming headset coming in at 165 grams. Despite this reduction in weight, it still boasts key features that gamers need. This includes Logitech’s Lightspeed wireless tech, a proven low-latency wire-free connection that gamers can depend upon. What’s more, the G435 gets wild with colors, offering some of the most vibrant themes that I’ve ever seen in an audio product. After a thorough testing period, it’s time for the GameRevolution Logitech G435 review.
ELECTRONICS
gamecritics.com

Wildbus Review

HIGH Shooting golden turds via toilet gun. LOW Trying to jump behind objects. WTF Shooting golden tur- wait, did I already say that?. Years ago I dedicated a generous percentage of my free time to hunting down the weirdest indies I could find. Titles like Galah Galah and Will You Come Home are forever stuck in my mind. Wildbus seems to be made of similar stuff.
VIDEO GAMES
hardcoredroid.com

Meeerge Review

Meeerge is an engaging new merge puzzle title by Betta Games. After a divine artifact is sealed away by magic, you and your tribe must traverse the mystic islands. Players merge objects to complete levels, heal the corrupted lands and retrieve the divine artifact. You’ll find yourself enjoy the relaxing gameplay of this puzzler.
VIDEO GAMES
thexboxhub.com

Alveole Review

The avant-garde band Talking Heads once sang some profound lyrics – “We’re on a road to nowhere. Come on inside. Taking that ride to nowhere. We’ll take that ride”. It’s this sentiment that can be used when describing the minimalist game that is Alveole. You see, two game developers Emil Ismaylov and Denis Petrov were asked to come up with a game in a conference based around the theme of “cage”, and that is where Alveole was spawned. But what does this mean? How do you sum this up? Well, it is my mission to try and describe what this little indie game is all about.
VIDEO GAMES
MusicRadar.com

KV331 SynthMaster 2 iOS review

Brimming with sonic potential, SynthMaster 2 iOS is the solid culmination of one of the best mobile synths around. SynthMaster One, KV331’s 16-voice semi-modular beauty, first appeared in the App Store in 2018. This ridiculously underpriced monster provided a dazzling array of high-quality wavetables and flexible sound design potential, but undeniably a truly mobile version of the more versatile desktop version of SynthMaster would be a much more appealing prospect. Nevertheless, SynthMaster One has remained a reliable go-to for years.
CELL PHONES
businessnewsdaily.com

GoToAssist Review

GoToAssist remote PC access support software offers simplicity for your customers to get the help they're seeking quickly and easily. GoToAssist offers plenty of mobile functionality to support your customers anywhere they're having trouble. We examined five of the most popular remote access tools and selected GoToAssist as the best...
COMPUTERS
businessnewsdaily.com

RemotePC Review

RemotePC takes a straightforward approach to remote access, making it easy for the average user to set it up and get started. Pricing starts at $5 per month for unlimited user licenses and 10 computers. We reviewed five of the most popular remote access software tools and selected RemotePC as...
SMALL BUSINESS
Creative Bloq

Web.com review

Web.com has been left behind by a slew of better website builders that offer superior versatility, more features, and classier design templates, all at a much cheaper price.
INTERNET
MusicRadar.com

Caelum Audio Beef review

Beef is a well spec’ed distortion plugin with a multitude of flavours and an inviting price. Beef (AU, VST3, AAX) is the latest plugin from developer Caelum Audio. It’s a multistage effect aimed at fattening up your audio and has six modules covering EQ, distortion and limiting. There’s also a rather intriguing process called Noise/Rate Modulation, more on which later.
TECHNOLOGY
videochums.com

Sokobond Review

I've been thoroughly enjoying Draknek's Switch puzzlers but it's time to ditch the monster and enter the chemistry lab with Sokobond. Sokobond has a clever title because it's a Sokoban game where you push tiles around a grid-based playfield while also featuring a theme of chemistry; hence, the bond portion of its title. It's a very simple game that anyone can easily pick-up-and-play regardless of their chemistry knowledge. I remember chemistry quite clearly after all the years since high school and I must say; Sokobond does an excellent job of making the science fun with its puzzle premise. You could even think of it as one of those cleverly-disguised educational games.
VIDEO GAMES
gamecritics.com

Tetragon Review

HIGH Unique puzzles that were tough, but not frustrating. LOW The out-of-place boss battle in the final stage. WTF Why ruin a decent game with that baffling final stage!?. A world plunged into chaos, a missing son, and the ability to rotate the world to reach new areas – this strong concept for new puzzler Tetragon had me hooked instantly. This is Tetragon, a recently-released puzzle.
VIDEO GAMES
MusicRadar.com

Focusrite Clarett+ USB audio interfaces announced: is this “premium” range ageing like a fine wine?

Focusrite has been creating audio interfaces for pretty much as long as there have been audio interfaces, with each new generation promising more features and/or better sound quality. This is certainly the story that the company is telling as it launches its ‘premium’ Clarett+ range, which builds on the success of previous Clarett devices.
ELECTRONICS
godisageek.com

Rustler review

It all starts so promisingly. Booting up Rustler, you are treated to a live action intro, which introduces the historically inaccurate medieval premise in a way that recalls legendary BBC romp Maid Marian & Her Merry Men – only with a good deal more violence and criminality. What Jutsu Games have imagined into existence is a clever and interesting idea. Borrowing almost in its entirety the structure and aesthetic style of the original top-down Grand Theft Auto titles and transporting the action into a bawdy ancient setting sounds like a winner. Sadly, once the initial appeal of the humour and novel backdrop wears off, you are left with a frustrating and repetitive experience that relies far too much on scatological silliness and has controls and mechanics that become troublesome almost instantly.
VIDEO GAMES

