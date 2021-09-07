Apogee HypeMic review
The analogue compression feature is the icing on an already rich cake as the mic itself records in crystal clear quality as you might expect from a company with Apogee's credentials. We also like the fact that it is truly mobile ready, with everything you need to connect up to your laptop or iOS device. And with a bundle that includes tripod, pop filter and a decent carry case, this really is a great all-round and fantastic sounding USB microphone package.www.musicradar.com
