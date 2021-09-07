CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Annville, PA

[Letter] Solar farms benefit family farms

By Brent Kaylor
lebtown.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis letter was submitted to LebTown. Read LebTown’s submission policy here. Opponents of the Enel-proposed solar farm in North Annville Township have argued forcefully that solar farms will destroy the agricultural land that has been a rich heritage of the municipality for generations. As a third-generation North Annville farmer, a portion of whose land will be included in the Enel project, I feel compelled to address these misconceptions. In reality this solar farm is 1) temporary, 2) a builder of soil health for future agricultural use, and 3) an opportunity for county farmland preservation funding to catch up to demand.

lebtown.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Annville, PA
County
Lebanon County, PA
Lebanon County, PA
Business
Local
Pennsylvania Business
Local
Pennsylvania Industry
Reuters

Australia to get U.S. nuclear submarine technology as China looms large

WASHINGTON, Sept 15 (Reuters) - The United States, Britain and Australia said on Wednesday they would establish a security partnership for the Indo-Pacific that will involve helping Canberra acquire nuclear-powered submarines, as Chinese influence over the region grows. Under the partnership, announced by President Joe Biden, British Prime Minister Boris...
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Land Use#Family Farm#Soil Erosion#Solar Farms#Usda#Crp
The Hill

Biden says he has 'complete confidence' in Milley

President Biden on Wednesday said he has "great confidence" in Gen. Mark Milley to carry on as chairman of the joint chiefs of staff after a forthcoming book reported extraordinary measures Milley took at the end of the Trump administration to guard against a potential missile launch. Biden reaffirmed his...
POTUS

Comments / 0

Community Policy