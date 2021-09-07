[Letter] Solar farms benefit family farms

This letter was submitted to LebTown. Read LebTown’s submission policy here. Opponents of the Enel-proposed solar farm in North Annville Township have argued forcefully that solar farms will destroy the agricultural land that has been a rich heritage of the municipality for generations. As a third-generation North Annville farmer, a portion of whose land will be included in the Enel project, I feel compelled to address these misconceptions. In reality this solar farm is 1) temporary, 2) a builder of soil health for future agricultural use, and 3) an opportunity for county farmland preservation funding to catch up to demand.