The Home Wine and Beer Makers’ Festival (AKA Winefest), a major fundraiser for the Lake County Symphony planned for September 18th at Library Park, has been canceled. Carl Fredrickson, president of the Symphony Wine Club explained, “After looking thoroughly at the statistics, we felt that even at an outdoor event like ours, the virus could be spread, since even people who chose to wear a mask would have to take it off to do wine and beer tasting. I am not happy about it. A lot of hard work went into the organization of our Winefest. There was anger, disappointment and even some tears after most Wine Club members voted to cancel the Winefest for a second year.”

FESTIVAL ・ 8 DAYS AGO