CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
U.S. Politics

Hauenstein discusses: why don’t Americans trust their institutions?

By Ysabela Golden
lanthorn.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAccording to the Pew Research Center, 77% of Americans trusted the federal government in 1964. In 2020, that number was only 20%. This isn’t a partisan issue; the share of Americans who say they trust the government hasn’t risen above thirty percent since the final years of the George W. Bush presidency, staying concerningly low from Republican to Democrat to Republican again.

lanthorn.com

Comments / 0

Related
expressnews.com

Tomlinson: Americans don't trust government, but somehow trust their bosses

President Ronald Reagan liked to say government was the problem, and private enterprise was the solution. Americans have bought in, lock, stock and barrel. We trust business leaders more than government or media, and we expect our workplaces to reflect our values and give our lives meaning, according to the latest Edelman Trust Barometer survey.
POLITICS
gvsu.edu

Hauenstein Center panel: Long road ahead to repair mistrust in nation's institutions

The mistrust exhibited toward the nation's institutions from the American public over five decades has worsened, and it doesn’t appear the trend will reverse soon, said the panel speakers at the Hauenstein Center for Presidential Studies roundtable discussion on September 2. Hosting its first in-person event since March 2020, the...
POLITICS
Boston Globe

Will the GOP dump Trump?

For those who pay more than lip service to democracy, and thus realize both its value and fragility, one barometric question this year has been whether the Republican Party will come to its senses regarding Donald Trump and Trumpism. Over the last half-decade, it was disquieting to watch as one...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
jacksonvillefreepress.com

9/11 Until Now — White Americans Don’t Want Peace

By Askia Muhammad (source: www.washingtoninformer.com) Even before the civil rights movement’s leaders began complaining about this country’s decisions, choosing “guns” with which to kills and oppress, over “butter” with which to feed and improve the lives of people, President Dwight Eisenhower warned about the “military industrial complex” and how it dominates the political landscape.
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ethan Zuckerman
Person
Ronald Reagan
Person
Linda Chavez
Washington Times

CNN poll: America turns irate, glum

Americans are fuming and pessimistic at this time, that’s for sure. A new CNN poll finds that 74% of U.S. adults now say they are “very or somewhat angry” about the way things are going in the U.S. today — that includes 88% of Republicans, 70% of independents and even 67% of Democrats. But wait, there’s more.
POLITICS
MSNBC

American fascism is on the rise as anti-abortion and voter suppression bills thrive

In 2021, a historic spate of regressive voter suppression and anti-abortion legislation has made the reality of American fascism all the more clear: It’s on the rise. Laws designed to curb and control Americans’ rights to vote and receive adequate medical care are being introduced across the country, and collectively, they are restrictions that show the Republican Party is realizing its anti-democratic vision.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
checkyourfact.com

FACT CHECK: Was Kamala Harris Arrested In Singapore?

A post shared on Facebook claims that Vice President Kamala Harris was arrested in Singapore and that a new vice president has been announced. While Harris did recently travel to Singapore, she was not arrested during her trip. She has not been replaced as vice president. Fact Check:. Harris traveled...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Americans#The Pew Research Center#Republican#Democrat#Mit#The Niskanen Center#The Civil Rights Movement#The Catholic Church#Counterdemocracy
Washington Post

Awful new revelations about Trump and Jan. 6 show Mike Pence is no hero

Ever since Mike Pence announced on Jan. 6 that he lacked power to help Donald Trump overturn the 2020 election in Congress, it’s been widely suggested that the vice president was one of the few heroes in this ugly tale. But new revelations in the forthcoming book by Post reporters...
POTUS
Newsweek

Billboard Comparing Donald Trump to Jesus Christ Removed

A billboard hailing former President Donald Trump as the second coming of Jesus Christ has been taken down. The advertisement was spotted near the city of Fort Oglethorpe in Georgia earlier this week by Washington Post political reporter Eugene Scott who posted a picture of it to Twitter. It featured...
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Society
Country
Vietnam
Washington Post

New Hampshire lawmaker switches parties, joining Democrats because of GOP views on vaccines and masks

A New Hampshire state representative “reluctantly” switched his party affiliation from Republican to Democratic on Tuesday, citing state Republicans’ opposition to masks and coronavirus vaccines. Rep. William Marsh said party extremists are edging out moderates like him, and that he had planned quietly to retire but felt his hand was...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Primetimer

Why aren't conservative TV elites dying of COVID like so many conservative talk radio hosts?

"Another anti-vaccine conservative radio host has died of COVID-19," says Ryan Cooper. "Bob Enyart, the Denver personality infamous for once reading the obituaries of people who had died of AIDS on the air while playing Queen's 'Another One Bites the Dust.' By my count, that makes five such deaths in the past couple months: Enyart, Florida's Marc Bernier and Dick Farrel, and Tennessee's Phil Valentine and Jimmy DeYoung. Each one refused to get vaccinated and paid with his life. Elderly unvaccinated men dying of COVID-19 is sadly unremarkable in America today. What's noteworthy is who has been spared: the most elite ranks of conservative media. While B-list regional radio guys are being felled on a near-weekly basis, the Fox News primetime lineup is all healthy and safe. It reflects the psychotic disregard the conservative movement has for the lives of its own members. We know for a fact that most of Fox News is vaccinated, and it's a safe bet that the ones that refuse to say have as well. Rupert Murdoch got his dose at the first possible moment. Steve Doocy, Ainsley Earhardt, Brian Kilmeade, and Mark Levin all got their shots. Tucker Carlson's angry refusal to say whether or not he did speaks for itself. The Fox headquarters even has a requirement that all staff disclose their vaccination status, and the unvaccinated have to wear masks and submit to daily health checks. ow, this is not to say that all the top conservative elite are cynical liars who don't believe the right-wing propaganda they espouse. Their level of genuine belief varies between hosts and topics — Carlson, I'll wager, knows perfectly well he is spreading lies about the vaccine, but he also gives every sign of being a committed white supremacist. Sean Hannity also knows the vaccines works and has said so, but he can't bear his viewers yelling at him for a single second. Doocy, meanwhile, seems to be the network's lone voice unequivocally advocating for vaccines. By the same token, it's hard to know why exactly lower-ranking conservative radio guys didn't follow Doocy's advice. It could be the different social context of being an ultra-rich celebrity in New York, and therefore seeing personally thousands of people who got the vaccine with no ill effects, versus being in a conservative backwater where liberals are less present. It could just be that radio guys are more addicted to their own propaganda, or spend more time in the fever swamps of Facebook ivermectin groups."
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

‘The call to action was from the Don himself’: Capitol rioters blame Trump for mob

Two Pennsylvania men indicted for allegedly joining in the 6 January mob at the US Capitol said they came to Washington ready for violence because they believed they were following Donald Trump’s orders, likening him to a mafia boss.“The call to action was put out to be in DC on January 6th from the Don himself,” one of the men said in December, according to court documents.Mashal Neefe and Charles Bradforth Smith, both 25, were indicted on a host of federal charges on Tuesday, including conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding; attacking officers using a dangerous weapon; and carrying...
PROTESTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy