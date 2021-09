Arkansas will rework the boundaries of General Assembly roles and of the districts for its US Congress roles. The update is after each census. Congressional districting is overseen by the governmental affairs committees of the house, state agencies, and senate in the General Assembly. The Board of Apportionment manages legislative redistricting. The said board comprises the head which is the Governor, the Attorney General of Arkansas, and the Secretary of State. Over the congressional plan merely, the Governor exercises veto power.

ARKANSAS STATE ・ 4 HOURS AGO