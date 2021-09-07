Dashboard Confessional cancels tour coming to the Pageant out of COVID-19 concern

Update: The Dashboard Confessional tour has been canceled. Refunds are available at point of purchase. Here's a note from Dashboard Confessional's Chris Carrabba:. "It is with great sadness that we have decided to cancel the upcoming Dashboard Confessional Unplugged tour. We feel this is the best decision for our band, crew and fans during this time. With that being said, we support any artists who make the choice to go out on the road. We intend to play at Music Midtown and our show in Nashville at the Ryman in November. Performing and seeing our fans is a source of constant joy for us and we cannot wait to be back at it again. In the meantime, I will focus on recovering from outstanding complications from my accident last year and plan to get back on the road as soon as possible.