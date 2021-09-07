CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dashboard Confessional cancels tour coming to the Pageant out of COVID-19 concern

By Kevin C. Johnson
St. Louis Post-Dispatch
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUpdate: The Dashboard Confessional tour has been canceled. Refunds are available at point of purchase. Here's a note from Dashboard Confessional's Chris Carrabba:. "It is with great sadness that we have decided to cancel the upcoming Dashboard Confessional Unplugged tour. We feel this is the best decision for our band, crew and fans during this time. With that being said, we support any artists who make the choice to go out on the road. We intend to play at Music Midtown and our show in Nashville at the Ryman in November. Performing and seeing our fans is a source of constant joy for us and we cannot wait to be back at it again. In the meantime, I will focus on recovering from outstanding complications from my accident last year and plan to get back on the road as soon as possible.

EDNPub

Tanya Tucker cancels 2021 tour due to hip surgery recovery, COVID concerns

Tanya Tucker has canceled all of her scheduled 2021 tour dates, citing the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and her recent hip surgery. Tucker wrote on social media: “With my damn hip still healing slowly but surely, and my increasing concerns with covid-19, I’ve made the heartbreaking decision to cancel all 2021 dates. It pains me to do this, but I must keep my fans, band and crew safe,” she adds. “I love my team, and most of all, I love you, the fans. We’ll be back in 2022 ready to kick some ass.”
PUBLIC HEALTH
allaboutarizonanews.com

Several Fall Festivals Canceled Due to COVID-19 Concerns

Multiple outdoor fall festivals in the Valley have been canceled due to increasing concerns of the spread of the delta variant. Official notifications of cancellations of The AZCentral Wine & Food Experience, Arizona Taco Festival, Spooktacular Hot Air Balloon Festival, and Tempe Oktoberfest have been announced. The Arizona Taco Festival...
TEMPE, AZ
BLABBERMOUTH.NET

KIX Cancels Tour Dates After Bandmember Tests Positive For COVID-19

Veteran rockers KIX have canceled two shows due to a member of the band contracting COVID-19. The group has released the following statement regarding the matter: "KIX is canceling the following live dates due to a band member's positive COVID-19 test, despite his being vaccinated. * Friday, September 10 at...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Chris Carrabba
operawire.com

Vienna Boy’s Choir Cancels 2021 Tour Due to COVID-19

The Vienna Boy’s Choir has canceled its upcoming tour due to the Coronavirus. The organization announced that due to the “increasing corona numbers and the lack of vaccination options for children under the age of 12, the Vienna Boys’ Choir has canceled all tours abroad until 2022 including the Christmas tours to the USA and Germany, which are so important for the economic survival of the choir.”
PUBLIC HEALTH
mxdwn.com

Bush and Stone Temple Pilots Cancel Co-Headlining Tour Because Of COVID-19

A much anticipated co-headlining tour featuring rock bands Bush and Stone Temple Pilots has been canceled due to COVID-related circumstances. The two bands were originally scheduled to embark on a 11-date tour that was slated to begin September 30 in Mesa, Arizona and conclude on October 17 in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.
PUBLIC HEALTH
#Music Midtown#The Pageant#Covid 19#Dashboard Confessional#Thepageant Com
orlandoweekly.com

Things to do in Orlando, Sept. 8-14: Judas Priest, Bacon Grease, Dashboard Confessional acoustic

Our selections of the best stuff to do this week. Eric Church, Dierks Bentley, and Old Dominion (Morgan Wallen canceled all his summer touring plans) headline this outdoors country music weekender in Kissimmee. If you show your vaccine card at the door, you get entered in a raffle for onstage seating, which is a pretty cool idea. Osceola Heritage Park, 1875 Silver Spur Lane, Kissimmee, countrythunder.com, $85-$600.
KISSIMMEE, FL
KTAL

Second live tour coming to Bossier City postponed due to COVID-19

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — A second live tour show that was set to come to Bossier City in the fall has been postponed due to COVID-19. According to the Brookshire Grocery Arena, due to the increasing spread of coronavirus and out of an abundance of caution, the September and October 2021 dates of Peppa Pig’s Adventure tour have been postponed.
BOSSIER CITY, LA
mxdwn.com

Red Fang Cancel Fall 2021 Tour Due To Safety Concerns

As concerns for COVID-19 rise, Red Fang joins other bands in announcing the cancellation of their Fall 2021 tour. The band released an official statement expresses their regret over having to cancel the tour, stating “Unfortunately, our cautious optimism has turned into stark realism and we have decided to cancel our appearance at ‘Louder Than Life‘ festival and our upcoming Fall US tour in the interest of public safety. We feel it’s not realistic to play shows in a safe/responsible manner and the best thing to do is hang back and wait until the situation improves. Until then, take care of each other. Love, Red Fang.”
PUBLIC HEALTH
