GV introduces new AM radio station to campus community

Even though we are not yet through the COVID-19 pandemic, we want to tell some of the stories of what area organizations have been through in the last year. Northern Community Radio (KAXE/KBXE) was one of the organizations that requested a Community Response grant administered through the Grand Rapids Area Community Foundation last year because their operations had to adapt to COVID-19 restrictions. They needed special equipment in order to work remotely. Through the Community Response grant and other grants, KAXE/KBXE received needed laptops and other equipment to work remotely and continue to serve their listeners.

