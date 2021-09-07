GV introduces new AM radio station to campus community
Grand Valley State University’s multimedia journalism program is diving into the world of AM radio to bring new opportunities to students looking for real-world experience. Constructed this summer, AM 900 WLSX, or “The X,” will be integrated into the classwork of GVSU’s Introduction to Radio course that has been offered to students for the last ten years. Students will work through the class to manage the station. Len O’Kelly, a professor in GVSU’s School of Communications and architect of the station, will oversee the work of the students as the instructor of the Introduction to Radio class.lanthorn.com
