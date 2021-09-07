CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Several Hurt After Car Slams Into Homeless Encampment In Koreatown

By CBSLA Staff
CBS LA
CBS LA
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DD1QP_0bojUWsN00

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Several people were injured when a car went onto a sidewalk and careened into a homeless encampment in Koreatown Tuesday morning.

Sept. 7, 2021. (CBSLA)

The collision occurred at about 6 a.m. in the 500 block of South Virgil Avenue.

The Los Angeles Police Department said a Dodge Dart was traveling southbound on Virgil Ave. when it crashed into a silver Toyota Corolla traveling eastbound on 5th Street.

Police added three people from the Dart are being uncooperative in the investigation of the crash.

Los Angeles Fire Department crews responded to find one person trapped underneath the car and three others hurt.

Firefighters with the Heavy Rescue Unit freed the trapped victim and rushed all four patients to local hospitals.

“Immediately we tried to execrate of that individual,” said LAFD Assistant Chief  Antoine McKnight. “Due to the severity of it, we also called out our heavy utility vehicle.”

The trapped victim is being treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

One victim was in moderate condition and three were in fair condition, the fire department said.

“Unfortunately it is kind of common for our houseless neighbors to have issues with vehicles and car crashes,” said Jamie Penn, homeless liaison for the Wilshire Center Koreatown Neighborhood Council. “ Penn added the unhoused in the area are often under a safety threat.

