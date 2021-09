19-year old Keith Pinto died this past Monday after being struck by lightning on an Ocean County beach. Pinto was a lifeguard along with his twin brother for a few summers now. His twin brother Kevin happened to have off that day. Over the course of the last few days, various family members and close friends trekked out to the Seaside Park beach where Pinto took his last breaths. Little tokens were being placed where he struck down as soon as Monday night. Now, the beach where Pinto lost his life is now a full-blown memorial dedicated to the lifeguard gone way too soon.

OCEAN COUNTY, NJ ・ 12 DAYS AGO