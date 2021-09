When it comes to building a Stanley Cup contender, paying attention to the salary cap is one of the most important parts. While it’s nice to have as many superstars on a roster as possible, that’s not always the smartest decision. After all, it’s better to have a few top-end players mixed with a balanced lineup rather than blowing a large portion of the salary cap on a handful of stars with weaker surrounding talent. The Minnesota Wild are just one of the teams who have a more diverse collection of contracts on the books for the 2021-22 NHL season. For example, they have nine contracts that cost $2 million or less and seven that are worth at least $5 million. Now, it’s all about how they can get the best value out of these deals going forward.

NHL ・ 2 DAYS AGO