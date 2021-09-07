Getting Ready to Retire? Check These Things First
How about financially? You might already know someone who decides they want to retire, tells all their friends, family and neighbors, then looks into the "financial stuff." A financial advisor friend I know once said people do it all the time — they get all excited about it and then come talk to him. He remembers one individual who vowed to "make it work" to save face because she'd already announced her retirement to her boss.www.entrepreneur.com
Comments / 0