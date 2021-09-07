CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Getting Ready to Retire? Check These Things First

By Melissa Brock
Entrepreneur
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHow about financially? You might already know someone who decides they want to retire, tells all their friends, family and neighbors, then looks into the "financial stuff." A financial advisor friend I know once said people do it all the time — they get all excited about it and then come talk to him. He remembers one individual who vowed to "make it work" to save face because she'd already announced her retirement to her boss.

www.entrepreneur.com

Comments / 0

Related
InvestmentNews

Are retirement plan providers ready for the next 9/11?

Physical attacks are always a potential threat that companies must plan for, but cyberattacks have become a more regular concern. In observance of the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11 attacks, the InvestmentNews team has written a series of reports looking at how the financial industry has changed in its aftermath and been preparing for the next 9/11 event. Though the specter of something worse continues to be a frightening possibility, rather than pushing 9/11 out of mind or writing it off as an aberration, InvestmentNews contemplates the impact and potential consequences of being unprepared for the next attack from several industry perspectives.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Entrepreneur

Looking for a Fast-paced Momentum Stock at a Bargain? Consider Clearwater Paper (CLW)

Momentum investing is essentially the opposite of the tried-and-tested Wall Street adage -- "buy low and sell high." Investors following this investing style typically avoid betting on cheap stocks and waiting long for them to recover. They believe instead that one could make far more money in lesser time by "buying high and selling higher."
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Retirement Savings#Retirement Income#Insurance Premiums#Groceries Public#Medicare#Cobra
pncguam.com

First batch of All-RISE payments being sent out

The first batch of All-RISE payments are now being sent out. According to Department of Administration director Edward Birn, they got the transmission of qualified applicants from the Department of Revenue and Taxation yesterday and they have now started sending out payments. The payments are in the form of 8,081...
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health Insurance
NewsBreak
Economy
KIMT

Unemployment Insurance, PPP loan forgiveness payments being issued

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Money is headed back into some taxpayer's pockets after tax law changes delayed payment from Unemployment Insurance and the Payback Protection Program. Starting on Monday the Minnesota Department of Revenue will begin sending out tax refunds after they were originally scheduled to be given out in July.
INCOME TAX
Entrepreneur

ETFs to Win & Lose as Delta Variant Cases Surge

With the Delta variant spreading fast and about 47% of the eligible population still not fully vaccinated, there has been a resurgence of COVID-19 cases this summer, which has erased months of progress. According to the Economic Times, the United States is averaging over 1,800 COVID-19 deaths and 170,000 new cases per day, the highest levels since early March and late January, respectively. And both figures have been on the rise over the past two weeks.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Entrepreneur

What Makes A P MOLLARMRSK (AMKBY) a Good Fit for "Trend Investing"

When it comes to short-term investing or trading, they say "the trend is your friend." And there's no denying that this is the most profitable strategy. But making sure of the sustainability of a trend to profit from it is easier said than done. Often, the direction of a stock's...
STOCKS
Entrepreneur

CNO (CNO) Is Attractively Priced Despite Fast-paced Momentum

Momentum investors typically don't time the market or "buy low and sell high." In other words, they avoid betting on cheap stocks and waiting long for them to recover. Instead, they believe that "buying high and selling higher" is the way to make far more money in lesser time. Everyone...
STOCKS
Entrepreneur

How to Maximize Your ROI When You Sell Your Home

Real estate has long been one of the most promising investment opportunities in the world, as housing prices in the United States have risen by more than 30 percent in this century. But since the Covid-19 pandemic, when people began to work remotely and many left big cities for the suburbs due to flexibility and record-low mortgage rates, the housing market got even more red-hot.
REAL ESTATE
Entrepreneur

Victory Capital (VCTR) August AUM Rises Sequentially to $164.9B

Victory Capital Holdings VCTR reported assets under management (AUM) by its subsidiaries of $164.9 billion for August 2021. The results reflect a 1.3% rise from the $162.9 billion reported on Jul 31, 2021. At the end of August, the company’s U.S. Mid Cap Equity AUM inched up 1.9% from July...
STOCKS
Entrepreneur

Read This Before Your Next Trade

Aside from this past week, stocks have been on a tear this year. In fact, stocks have been on a tear for the last year and a half. From the pandemic lows in March of last year to the recent highs, the Dow has surged by more than 96%, the S&P by 107%, and the Nasdaq by 139%!
STOCKS
Entrepreneur

Why Should You Hold Centene (CNC) in Your Portfolio Now?

Centene Corporation CNC has been in investors’ good books owing to its prudent operating performance, strong inorganic growth and solid fundamentals. A solid guidance is another highlight of the stock. The stock carries a VGM Score of A. Here V stands for Value, G for Growth and M for Momentum...
STOCKS
cbslocal.com

Child Tax Credit: When Will Your September Payment Arrive?

(CBS Detroit) — The third round of Child Tax Credit payments from the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) goes out this week. But parents are asking when exactly the money will arrive. Last month’s check came on August 13 for those with direct deposit, or soon after for those dependent on the U.S. postal system. This month’s payment will be sent on September 15. Advance payments will continue next month and through the end of the year, thanks to the American Rescue Plan passed back in March. Democratic lawmakers are looking to extend the advance credit through 2025.
INCOME TAX

Comments / 0

Community Policy