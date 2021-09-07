‘Bitterbrush’ Review: Two Modern-Day Cattlewomen Look at the Hard Lives They Chose
Emelie Mahdavian’s documentary “Bitterbrush” looks at women in a state of becoming, but where most films position their subjects on a threshold — say, the evolution from girl to woman — “Bitterbrush” is about the quiet moments when you’re already an adult but wonder what the next decade or two will bring. A slow-moving feature of itinerant lives cast against the sublime landscapes of the American West, Mahdavian’s film is quiet — but it packs a hell of a punch.www.imdb.com
Comments / 0