Jane Campion Is Not Alone: Women Are Reinventing the Western, One Movie at a Time

By Eric Kohn
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe red desert and horses draw from a familiar playbook, but almost everything else in Jane Campion’s “The Power of the Dog” upends expectations. The writer-director’s triumphant first feature in 12 years transforms Thomas Savage’s novel into a riveting and immersive study of Western motifs, along with the boundaries that have limited it for generations. She’s on brand and on schedule: Campion is the kind of visionary auteur who deserves to work at her own pace, and “The Power of the Dog” arrives as the Western faces fresh scrutiny through a slew of new works.

Deadline

‘The Power Of The Dog’ Director Jane Campion On Women Filmmakers: “Once You Give Them A Chance, There’s No Stopping Them” — Venice Film Festival

This week at the Venice Film Festival, guests got to see Oscar-winner Jane Campion’s first feature since 2009’s Bright Star. Set in 1920’s Montana and shot in New Zealand, Netflix-backed film The Power Of The Dog stars Benedict Cumberbatch as a brutal, wealthy rancher who inspires fear and awe in those around him until he finds himself exposed to the possibility of love. Also starring are Jesse Plemons, Kirsten Dunst and Kodi Smit-McPhee. Campion is one of only five women directors in Venice’s Competition this year, a reduction from eight in 2020. Until earlier this year, the New Zealander was the only...
MOVIES
womenandhollywood.com

Quote of the Day: Jane Campion Says the #MeToo Movement Felt “Like the Berlin Wall Coming Down”

Jane Campion can “feel a change in the weather” since the dawn of the #MeToo movement. During a press conference at Venice Film Festival promoting her first feature in over a decade, “The Power of the Dog,” the Oscar and Palme d’Or winner reflected on the film industry’s evolution. She observed that “the girls are doing very well,” citing this year’s winner of the Oscar for Best Director, Chloe Zhao, and the Palme d’Or, Julia Ducournau. “But I still know the statistics are not in favor” of women, she emphasized.
MOVIES
Jane Campion
Benedict Cumberbatch
US News and World Report

After Over a Decade, Jane Campion Returns to Film

Jane Campion has not made a feature since 2009, but after a few years working in television she found herself drawn back to the romance of the two-hour story. Campion’s grand return to the form is the period piece “The Power of the Dog,” a sweeping but intimate family drama set in the isolated hills of 1925 Montana. The film, starring Benedict Cumberbatch, Kirsten Dunst and Jesse Plemons, premieres Thursday at the 78th Venice International Film Festival.
MOVIES
thefocus.news

Jane Campion’s The Power Of The Dog ending explored

It’s been 28 years since the release of Jane Campion’s Palme d’Or – and Oscar – winning masterpiece, The Piano, but you can hear its echoes ringing through her new film. Read on for The Power Of The Dog ending explored. Jane Campion’s triumphant return. It’s been 28 years since...
MOVIES
dailynewsen.com

Jane Campion delivers a huge apology and refutation of Western: 'The Power of the Dog'

Since before the first Psychoanalyst Intertante established a rapid parallelism between the steaming pistols of jeans and their crotters, the 'Western' has defined as any other cinematographic gender the stereotype of masculinity, the scheme of the conquest conceived as extermination or The pillage mystification. Let's say that the cinema was born identified with a failure to be this one of the revolver, the Winchester 73 or that of the Torres de Monument Valley.
MOVIES
NME

Jane Campion says #MeToo felt like “end of apartheid” for women

Jane Campion has said she thinks the #MeToo movement felt like “the end of apartheid” for women. The filmmaker, currently presenting her new film The Power of the Dog at Venice Film Festival, shared her optimism for the future of women in the film industry. “All I can say is...
MOVIES
IndieWire

‘The Power of the Dog’ Review: Jane Campion Returns to the Big Screen with a Wickedly Great Western

Jane Campion has kept busy enough in the 12 years since her last feature-length film, but her ice-blooded “The Power of the Dog” leaves the distinct impression that she spent every minute of that time sitting in a dark room and sharpening the same knife. Now, the “In the Cut” auteur returns with a brilliant, murderous fable about masculine strength that’s so diamond-toothed its victims are already half dead by the time they see the first drop of their own blood. The shiv-like stealthiness of Campion’s approach may stem from the 1967 Thomas Savage novel on which “The Power of...
MOVIES
The Guardian

Jane Campion

Kristen Stewart’s Princess Diana biopic to screen at Venice film festival. Spencer, telling the story of Diana and Charles’s bitter divorce, will battle for the Golden Lion alongside the latest by Pedro Almodóvar. Oscars 2022: who might triumph at next year’s ceremony?. After a year of delays, the next 12...
MOVIES
awardswatch.com

Venice Review: With ‘The Power of the Dog,’ Jane Campion and her cast do justice to a literary masterpiece

“Deliver my soul from the sword. (Psalms, 22:20, David’s address to God to free him from his foes) The year is 1925, Montana. Phil (Benedict Cumberbatch) and George Burbank (Jesse Plemons) are the owners of one of the biggest ranches of the state. They’re wealthy, powerful, they’re fully in charge of their own lives. They’re also wildly different brothers: Phil is smart, charismatic, but also despotic and snarky; George is calm, introverted, gentle and sensitive. They have learned to lead their lives independently: Phil oversees the cattle, the technical operations at the ranch, devoted to the teachings impaired to him by his mentor Bronco Henry, while George is the financial administrator and the one in charge with public relations to the most important people in Montana, including the Governor. Their lives start to change when George decides to marry Rose (Kirsten Dunst), the owner of a restaurant whose son Peter (Kodi Smit-McPhee) was cruelly bullied by Phil and targeted with homophobic slurs and snarky comments. The arrival of Rose into the Burbank household upsets Phil, who decides to wage war on Rose, using everything in his power to make her life miserable.
PETS
TIME

Jane Campion's Gorgeous Western The Power of the Dog Is a Sharp Study of Masculinity Gone Awry

If you’re going to borrow, borrow from the best. Jane Campion begins and ends her sinewy western The Power of the Dog with a nod to John Ford’s penchant for framing figures and action through doorways and windows, less a way of focusing our gaze than a proclamation: This is cinema, people—use the whole canvas! After an enforced year or so of watching movies on tiny screens, it’s a pleasure to sink into Campion’s smart, entertaining and terrifically tense sand-painting of a picture, premiering at the 78th annual Venice Film Festival .
MOVIES
imdb.com

Jane Campion Talks About ‘The Power of the Dog’ and the Myth of the Sensitive Cowboy

Before shooting “The Power of the Dog” back at the start of 2020, Jane Campion kept having crazy dreams. “I’ve had this terrible fear of being on this big black horse and trying to go down this little lane on this cliff,” she said. “The horse was very testy. And I was proud to be on such an exciting animal, but I didn’t really know it at all. I was going down this trail, it’s getting smaller and smaller. And I can see we can’t fit here. And we can’t get back because this horse and I don’t know each other, I can’t get it to go back. ‘This is certain death.’ Then I woke up.”
PETS
districtchronicles.com

Benedict Cumberbatch Shines in Jane Campion’s ‘the Power of the Dog’

New Zealand filmmaker Jane Campion — who was the first woman to win the Cannes Film Festival’s prestigious Palme d’Or, and the second-ever nominated for the best-director Oscar — has mostly fallen off the cinematic grid and it’s largely by her own design. In an interview with Vanity Fair earlier...
MOVIES
New Haven Register

'The Power of the Dog' Review: Jane Campion's Psychodramatic Western Is Impeccably Crafted but Lacks the Major Voices of 'The Piano'

Jane Campion is a great filmmaker who has always marched to a different (at times dissonant) drummer. But I suspect I’m far from alone when I say that I’ve long yearned to see her make another movie that can speak with the populist poetry and passion of “The Piano” — her most famous and successful film, and also (tellingly) her most artful. I raise the issue because “The Power of the Dog,” Campion’s eighth feature in 30 years, is a frontier Western made with a stately and austere poker-faced modernist classicism, and roiling undercurrents, that sometimes bring the earlier film to mind. It’s a movie in which Campion, who shot it in her native New Zealand, works with a full-scale, at times painterly precision and control. It’s also a socially conscious psychodrama that builds, over time, to a full boil.
MOVIES
GoldDerby

Jane Campion, Maggie Gyllenhaal awarded major Venice Film Festival prizes

Female filmmakers ruled the 2021 Venice Film Festival awards ceremony, as a trio of women took home the top honors awarded by this year’s jury.  “L’Evénement,” a timely French abortion drama from director Audrey Diwan, won the Golden Lion at this year’s Venice Film Festival, making Diwan the first woman to receive the award since Sofia Coppola for 2010’s “Somewhere.” The Silver Lion for Best Director went to “The Power of the Dog” filmmaker Jane Campion, who is now just the second woman to win Best Director from the Venice Film Festival and first since 2009. Even at this early point in...
MOVIES
awardswatch.com

Women rule 2021 Venice Film Festival Awards as French abortion drama ‘Happening’ wins Golden Lion; Penélope Cruz, Maggie Gyllenhaal and Jane Campion take top prizes

The French abortion drama Happening from Audrey Diwan has won the Golden Lion at the 78th Venice Film Festival. Diwan is only the 6th woman to win the festival’s top prize after Margarethe von Trotta, Agnès Varda, Mira Nair, Sofia Coppola, and Chloé Zhao. It marks the first time in Venice history that women have won the Golden Lion in back to back years.
MOVIES
theplaylist.net

Venice Film Festival Awards: ‘Happening,’ Jane Campion, Netflix Win Big

Are you old enough to remember when Netflix was an underdog in international film festivals? When trepidation towards the future of film distribution was enough to keep streaming titles from winning in major film competitions? With all due respect to the Cannes Film Festival, those days certainly seem to be coming to an end. The Venice Film Festival has announced its lineup of winners, and Netflix has made quite a show for itself in the major categories.
MOVIES

