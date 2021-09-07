CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michael Kenneth Williams Was a Master of Blending In While Standing Out

By Ben Travers
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen my friends and I first watched “The Wire,” we’d call each other by the characters’ names. If you said something dumb, you’d be Prezbo. If you were smart enough to guess what happened next, then you got to be Lester. And whenever someone had a few too many sips of whiskey and fell asleep before the episode ended, well, they knew they’d be McNulty until the next viewing. But one name was never shared: Omar. No one was Omar Little because, even in jest, no one could be.

The Shuffle: The inspiration of Michael K. Williams

As far as television goes, few characters are cooler than “The Wire’s” Omar Little. The Robin Hood-esque character of the HBO series set in Baltimore, Little could strike fear in the hearts of drug dealers while whistling “A-Hunting We Will Go.”. On a show like “The Wire,” where characters are...
Slate

Michael K. Williams Was Something Different

In 2004, I was editing a Black community-centered edition of POZ, a magazine about HIV/AIDS. I was planning a story about the shifting representation of Black gay men on television that wouldn’t have been complete without quotes from Michael K. Williams, who was two years into playing Omar on The Wire. The only problem was, he didn’t have a press person, and HBO hadn’t responded to my lowly request.
The Atlantic

You Can Never Forget Michael K. Williams

First comes a whistled tune—“The Farmer in the Dell,” delivered with extra menace. Then the sight of him—Omar Little, played by Michael K. Williams, stalking the streets of Baltimore in a billowing duster concealing a shotgun. Omar was the most indelible character on The Wire, one of TV’s greatest dramas, and the show was most viewers’ introduction to Williams, a captivating screen presence who was found dead yesterday in Brooklyn at the age of 54.
Mic

Michael K. Williams showcased every angle of Blackness

There’s a certain responsibility and pressure inherited by males born in Brooklyn. Although the same could be said by any New York City resident, there’s only one County of Kings. Heavy is the head, but it’s the mindset that the crown bejewels. Those from the “thoroughest borough” have no choice but to think big. Brooklynites would rather die young and enormous and live dormant for decades. Michael K. Williams was not spared these seismic expectations.
Columbian

Stream work of late, great Michael K. Williams

Monday brought the devastating news that actor Michael K. Williams had died, at the all-too-young age of 54. Known best for his complex and terrifying performance as Omar Little on “The Wire,” Williams had so much incredible work in front of him, including the second season of his unscripted Vice series, “Black Market,” which was still in production. He was nominated for an Emmy this year for his work on HBO’s “Lovecraft Country,” with the awards ceremony taking place on Sept. 19.
The Ringer

The Michael K. Williams Syllabus

Michael K. Williams, the enormously gifted actor who starred in landmark drama series and films for more than two decades, was found dead on Monday at the age of 54. To honor his legacy, our staff looks back at several of Williams’s most iconic roles that helped define his five-time Emmy-nominated career. To read our obituary and remembrance of his life, click here.
BET

Michael K. Williams' Sister Speaks Out On The Death Of Her Brother

On Sept. 6, Emmy nominated actor Michael K. Williams was found dead in his Brooklyn home. His sister, Michelle Chambers, has now released a statement. According to author and activist Jasmyne Cannick, Compton Councilmember Michelle Chambers stated, “Our family has been shaken to the core of the loss of our Mike. Thank you to everyone who contacted us, flooded us with love, and more importantly, prayers. I will miss my brother, my best friend and birthday partner in this realm, but I know he will continue to watch over me and our family in heaven as he did on earth.”
Cleveland.com

Cleveland director pays tribute to Michael K. Williams

CLEVELAND, Ohio – The acting world suffered a huge loss over the weekend when it was announced Michael K. Williams had died at the age of 54. Williams was best known for his iconic role as Omar on “The Wire” (and perhaps one of the greatest lines in television history). More recently, he had earned praise for his role on HBO’s “Lovecraft Country.”
Actor Michael K. Williams Passes Away

A sad news spread across the world yesterday. Michael K. Williams, the actor known for his role of Irish in Battlefield 4 and the TV series The Wire, has passed away. The actor was known, among other things, for his role as Irish in Battlefield 4;. Williams also appeared in...
Michael K. Williams Found Dead In His Apartment

Michael K. Williams joins the growing number of actors gone too soon. Unfortunately, the late actor was found dead in his NYC apartment. Known for his critical praises as Omar in “The Wire,” Williams brought joy to many with his contagious spirit. Although his role in the 2002 television classic was intended to last a few episodes, his performance landed him a pivotal role in the series.
The Ringer

The California Recall and Remembering Michael K. Williams

Van Lathan and Rachel Lindsay pay their respects to the ultra-talented Michael K. Williams, who’s missed but remembered fondly (23:14). Then, Election Day in California quickly approaches, so we break down Larry Elder’s ridiculousness (47:19), plus the 20th anniversary of 9/11 has us reflecting on that fateful day (56:50). Hosts:...
