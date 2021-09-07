CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
21 Years Ago: Rage Against the Machine’s Tim Commerford Protests Limp Bizkit’s Win at MTV Video Music Awards

By John Hill
 8 days ago
There was a time once when tuning into the MTV VMAs wasn't guaranteed to give you a totally predictable awards show. There was a time when there was a little bit of mystery and danger about what would unfold that night, given the nature of celebrity and ego back in the '90s. This danger came to a real head at the VMAs on Sept. 7, 2000, which saw Rage Against the Machine's Tim Commerford climb up the show's set to protest Limp Bizkit beating them out for Best Rock Video.

