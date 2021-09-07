21 Years Ago: Rage Against the Machine’s Tim Commerford Protests Limp Bizkit’s Win at MTV Video Music Awards

“F—- you! I won’t do what you tell me!” the lyrics blare into my teenage ears, as I lip-synch to the rock band Rage Against the Machine’s song Killing In the Name. It’s 1992, and my Walkman is attached to the waistband of my Seattle Blues. It would take at least a decade to fully understand the meaning of those lyrics. Nearly thirty years later, this line rattles through my head on a near-daily basis as I move through our hospital’s COVID ward. Only it’s a line that’s been reappropriated for a different cause, an anti-vaccination one. When a patient or a staff member let me know that the government can’t make them get vaccinated, the chorus plays in my head. An equivalent to a slap across my face.

