BMW PGA Championship 2021 preview: TV times and betting tips

Welcome to another edition of The Grind, where we wish we had friends like Patrick Cantlay. Despite just about everyone in the world acknowledging that Jon Rahm was the best golfer on the planet this past season, Patty Ice’s PGA Tour peers voted him the winner of the Jack Nicklaus Rory McIlroy Award as Player of the Year, following a precedent set with Rory beating Brooks Koepka in 2019. This despite the fact that Cantlay’s biggest win wasn’t even an actual win and his other biggest win only happened because Rahm was forced to WD after 54 holes. These guys are good, but they just rewrote history!

GOLF ・ 1 DAY AGO