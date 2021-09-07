Fatal Single Vehicle Crash - Lynnhaven Parkway

​VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – The driver of a moped, who was involved in a single vehicle crash over the weekend, died from his injuries.

On September 5, 2021, at approximately 8:56 p.m., Virginia Beach Emergency Communications (VBECCS) received reports of a crash involving a motorcycle at the intersection of Lynnhaven Parkway and Holland Road. Police and Virginia Beach Emergency Medical Services (VBEMS) arrived on scene and located the driver, who was pronounced deceased on scene by VBEMS personnel. VBPD Traffic Safety Unit (TSU) responded to investigate the crash.

The preliminary investigation has revealed that 46-year-old Michael Lavon Baskerville, of Virginia Beach, was operating a moped northbound in the 1100 block of Lynnhaven Parkway when the moped struck the median and a street sign.

Alcohol is believed to be a contributing factor to this crash. This case remains under investigation by investigators assigned to the VBPD Traffic Safety Unit.