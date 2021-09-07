CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Virginia Beach, VA

Fatal Single Vehicle Crash - Lynnhaven Parkway

Virginia Beach, Virginia
Virginia Beach, Virginia
 9 days ago

​VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – The driver of a moped, who was involved in a single vehicle crash over the weekend, died from his injuries.

On September 5, 2021, at approximately 8:56 p.m., Virginia Beach Emergency Communications (VBECCS) received reports of a crash involving a motorcycle at the intersection of Lynnhaven Parkway and Holland Road. Police and Virginia Beach Emergency Medical Services (VBEMS) arrived on scene and located the driver, who was pronounced deceased on scene by VBEMS personnel. VBPD Traffic Safety Unit (TSU) responded to investigate the crash.

The preliminary investigation has revealed that 46-year-old Michael Lavon Baskerville, of Virginia Beach, was operating a moped northbound in the 1100 block of Lynnhaven Parkway when the moped struck the median and a street sign.

Alcohol is believed to be a contributing factor to this crash. This case remains under investigation by investigators assigned to the VBPD Traffic Safety Unit.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Virginia Beach, VA
Accidents
City
Virginia Beach, VA
Virginia Beach, VA
Crime & Safety
Local
Virginia Accidents
Virginia Beach, VA
Traffic
State
Virginia State
Local
Virginia Traffic
City
Baskerville, VA
Local
Virginia Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Holland#Traffic Accident#Vbems#Vbpd Traffic Safety#Tsu
Virginia Beach, Virginia

Virginia Beach, Virginia

116
Followers
327
Post
8K+
Views
ABOUT

Virginia Beach is an independent city located on the southeastern coast of the Commonwealth of Virginia in the United States. As of the 2010 census, the population was 437,994; Located on the Atlantic Ocean at the mouth of the Chesapeake Bay, Virginia Beach is included in the Hampton Roads metropolitan area. This area, known as "America's First Region", also includes the independent cities of Chesapeake, Hampton, Newport News, Norfolk, Portsmouth, and Suffolk, as well as other smaller cities, counties, and towns of Hampton Roads.

Comments / 0

Community Policy