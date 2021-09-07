CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

CW's Best Show Tournament: Legacies vs. Supergirl! Smallville vs. Reaper!

By Matt Webb Mitovich
imdb.com
 9 days ago

Two Kryptonians, a witch hybrid and the Devil’s minion walk into a bracket tournament…. In honor of The CW’s 15-year anniversary on Sept. 18, TVLine’s tournament to crown the network’s Best Show Ever continues with two more battles in the round of 32. Next up: Legacies goes toe-to-toe with Supergirl, while Smallville faces off against Reaper.

www.imdb.com

Comments / 0

Related
TVShowsAce

ALL CW Shows Are Leaving Netflix: Here’s When & Why

As the old saying goes, “all good things must come to an end.” In the streaming video service, that usually means that a favorite show is departing a favorite streaming service. That’s why eventually, all CW shows are leaving Netflix. The good news is, they aren’t all leaving at the...
TV SERIES
TVLine

'The CW's Best Show Ever' Tournament Begins: Supernatural vs. Batwoman! Nikita vs. Riverdale! — Cast Your Votes

We asked for your votes, and you cast ’em: Now, TVLine’s tournament to decide The CW’s Best Show Ever is officially underway. In honor of the network’s upcoming 15th anniversary (Sept. 18), we’re enlisting your help to crown The CW’s very best show — excluding unscripted series, imports from other countries and/or shows that aired the bulk of their runs on UPN or The WB before The CW’s eventual creation. Earlier this week, you voted for the 32 shows (out of 50 possible options) that ought to score a coveted spot on our bracket. Here are the shows that made the cut (seedings were based on our vote-in poll and in turn arranged college basketball bracket-style); click to enlarge: Each day through Wednesday, Sept. 16, we’ll post new polls that will decide the winner of each match-up, until The CW’s Best Show Ever is officially crowned later this month. UPDATE: The below polls are officially closed, with Supernatural and Nikita moving on to the Sweet 16. Click here to vote in our next two match-ups, featuring Legends of Tomorrow vs. Roswell, New Mexico and Jane the Virgin vs. Reign. (VOTE FOR NIKITA VS RIVERDALE) (VOTE FOR SUPERNATURAL VS BATWOMAN)
TV SERIES
tvinsider.com

The CW’s ‘4400’ vs. the Original: How It’s Different, How It’s the Same

Throughout the last century, 4,400 people from marginalized groups vanished. On the same night in 2021, they all reappear. So begins this reboot of USA’s 2004–07 drama, 4400 — told from a Black perspective, which, co-showrunner Ariana Jackson says, addresses “our country’s inability to reckon with its history of white supremacy.”
TV SERIES
TVLine

The CW’s Best Show Ever

'The CW's Best Show Ever' Bracket Tournament Is Coming Soon!. The CW‘s logo may be green, but the network is no newbie. In fact, the CBS- and Warner Bros. TV-owned channel soon will be marking 15 years on the air, so TVLine (of course!) thought it a proper time to host one of our first bracket tournaments in a while READ MORE.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Cw#Cw#Kryptonians#Devil#Tvline#Goodbyesthe Cw
TVLine

The CW's Best Show Ever Tournament Polls: All American vs. Hart of Dixie! Gossip Girl vs. The Secret Circle!

Four more CW shows have entered the fight for network glory — three series from The CW’s past and one from its present, to be exact. In honor of The CW’s 15-year anniversary on Sept. 18, TVLine’s tournament to crown the network’s Best Show Ever continues with more battles in the round of 32. Next up: All American faces off against Hart of Dixie, while Gossip Girl is matched up against The Secret Circle. But what does our bracket look like so far? Scroll down to see the current standings; click to enlarge. (Seedings were based on our initial vote-in poll and in turn arranged college basketball bracket-style.) UPDATE: The below polls are officially closed, with Hart of Dixie and Gossip Girl moving on to the Sweet 16. Click here to vote in our latest two match-ups, featuring One Tree Hill vs. Life Unexpected and The Originals vs. Nancy Drew. (VOTE FOR ALL AMERICAN VS. HART OF DIXIE) (VOTE FOR GOSSIP GIRL VS. THE SECRET CIRCLE)
TV SHOWS
TVLine

'The CW's Best Show Ever' Bracket Tournament Is Coming Soon!

The CW‘s logo may be green, but the network is no newbie. In fact, the CBS- and Warner Bros. TV-owned channel soon will be marking 15 years on the air, so TVLine (of course!) thought it a proper time to host one of our first bracket tournaments in a while — to determine the “best” CW series ever. We’ve done the hard (or was it the easy?) part, culling every program the network has hosted thus far into the “Top 50” list seen below. Now, before you squawk at any “omissions,” note: Only scripted series were considered. Series acquired from other countries...
TV SERIES
TVLine

The CW's Best Show Ever Tournament: iZombie vs. Everybody Hates Chris! Flash vs. Walker! — Cast Your Votes

Three days into our CW bracket tournament, we have our first appearance from a series that originated on UPN — but how will it fare against a more recent CW veteran in Round One? In honor of the network’s 15-year anniversary on Sept. 18, TVLine’s endeavor to crown The CW’s Best Show Ever continues with more battles in the round of 32. Next up: iZombie faces off against Everybody Hates Chris, while The Flash is matched up against Walker. But what does our bracket look like so far? Scroll down to see the current standings; click to enlarge. (Seedings were based on our initial vote-in poll and in turn arranged college basketball bracket-style.) UPDATE: The below polls are officially closed, with iZombie and The Flash moving on to the Sweet 16. Click here to vote in our next two match-ups, featuring Arrow vs. Ringer and The 100 vs. Crazy Ex-Girlfriend. (VOTE FOR IZOMBIE VS. EVERYBODY HATES CHRIS) (VOTE FOR THE FLASH VS. WALKER)
TV SERIES
TVLine

The CW's Best Show Ever Tournament: Vampire Diaries vs. Superman & Lois, iZombie vs. The Flash in Sweet 16 Round

Vampires, zombies and speedsters, oh my! The Sweet 16 round of TVLine’s tournament to crown The CW’s Best Show Ever — in honor of the network’s 15-year anniversary on Sept. 18 — is well underway, with our next set of match-ups representing the supernatural and the superheroic. This time, The Vampire Diaries faces off against Superman & Lois, while iZombie is matched up against The Flash. In the tournament’s opening round, The Vampire Diaries achieved teen-drama supremacy over 90210, while Superman & Lois trounced fellow DC Comics series Stargirl. iZombie won handily over UPN-turned-CW sitcom Everybody Hates Chris, and The Flash ran circles around network newbie Walker. What does our bracket look like so far? Scroll down to see the current standings; click to enlarge. Now, it’s time to weigh in! Which of the above shows win this round for you? Cast your votes in our polls below (results are hidden; polls close after 24 hours) to determine who advances to the Elite Eight, then hit the comments to back up your choices! VOTE FOR VAMPIRE DIARIES VS. SUPERMAN & LOIS VOTE FOR IZOMBIE VS. THE FLASH
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV Shows
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
imdb.com

Riverdale EP Hints at 'Barchie' Reunion: 'They More Than Just Glance at Each Other' in Season 5's Final Episodes

Have you been waiting not so patiently for things between Riverdale‘s Archie and Betty to heat back up again? You may not have to wait much longer. After the CW drama did a seven-year time jump earlier this season, the two childhood friends were more like friends with benefits, sneaking off for a series of steamy no-strings hookups before agreeing that they should keep things platonic. Since then, “Barchie” ‘shippers have been dissecting every last glance the two have exchanged, hoping for those passions to be rekindled. And as executive producer Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa hints, that patience is about to pay off.
TV SERIES
cartermatt.com

Is Meg DeLacy leaving Stargirl season 2; is Cindy a.k.a. Shiv dead?

Is Meg DeLacy leaving Stargirl following the events of the latest season 2 episode? We feel like it’s fair to wonder that tonight. After all, close to the end of the installment tonight we saw the character of Cindy Berman sucked away — while wearing her Shiv outfit, no less! She’d spent much of the season preparing her own version of the ISA, not quite realizing the sort of threat that Eclipso presented within this world.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Supergirl: Kelly Becomes Guardian in "Blind Spots" Preview

The CW has released a preview for "Blind Spots", the upcoming September 21st episode of Supergirl. The episode will see Kelly Olsen step up to become the hero Guardian, but will also further explore the issues of inequality that have been a major part of Kelly's arc over the past few episodes. The episode was co-written by Azie Tesfai, who plays Kelly, along with staff writer J. Holtham. The episode is directed by Arrow alum David Ramsey who also appears in the episode.
TV SERIES
cartermatt.com

Supergirl season 6 episode 12 spoilers: How ‘Blind Spots’ stands out

As we prepare for Supergirl season 6 episode 12 to air on The CW next week, there are a couple of things that stand out. Take, for example, all of the cool cast involvement behind the scenes! Azie Tesfai co-wrote “Blind Spots” in addition to appearing it, marking a cool occasion where the Arrowverse is getting collaborative like never before. Also, this is an episode directed by David Ramsey, who is of course very much notable for his role of John Diggle. (Here’s another fun thing: He’ll be appearing in this episode, as well!)
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Supergirl: Thomas Lennon Teases His Return as Mr. Mxyzptlk

On Tuesday, Thomas Lennon returns to Supergirl to reprise his fan-favorite role as Mr. Mxyzptlk in "Mxy in the Middle", the eleventh episode of The CW series' sixth and final season. The last time fans saw the Fifth Dimensional Imp, was in the series 100th episode, "It's a Super Life" where he worked to make amends to Kara Danvers/Supergirl (Melissa Benoist) for previous misdeeds and left a friend instead of a foe. And that's a good thing for Supergirl since last week's "Still I Rise" saw the heroine trapped in ice by another Imp, Nyxly (Peta Sergeant) and only magic can help her.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

DC's Stargirl: Yolanda is Haunted By Her Guilt in "Summer School: Chapter Seven" Preview

When it comes to the fallout from the Season 1 finale of DC's Stargirl, Yolanda Montez/Wildcat (Yvette Monreal) has had the most difficult time. Not only did she witness the death of her ex-boyfriend Henry King Jr. (Jake Austin Walker), but she also killed his father, the villain Brainwave (Christopher James Baker), avenging Henry's death as well as preventing the villain from killing the rest of the team. Yolanda is haunted by this and her guilt will soon come to a head - and may not all be in her head. The CW has released a preview for "Summer School: Chapter Seven", the seventh episode of DC's Stargirl's second season set to air on Tuesday, September 21st, and it will see Yolanda seemingly being haunted by her past. Literally.
TV SERIES
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Narcos,’ ‘Gilmore Girls,’ ‘Angel’ Alums Head Cast for Freeform Thriller

Freeform’s latest drama pilot has lined up an impressive cast. The untitled project from Grace and Frankie executive producer Julie Durk and Ryan Seacrest Productions will star Andrea Londo (Narcos), Warren Christie (Batwoman, The Village), Kelly Bishop (Gilmore Girls) and Amy Acker (Angel, Person of Interest). The pilot, which begins production Monday, is described as a modern-day Hitchcockian thriller about a young woman who’s thrust into a world of old money and deadly secrets. The cast also includes Jon Ecker (Firefly Lane), Lex Lumpkin (All That), Henry Joseph Samiri (The Bold and the Beautiful) and Aliyah Royale (The Walking Dead: World Beyond). Londo...
TV SERIES
/Film

Legacies Season 4: Release Date, Cast, And More

our no-frills, zero B.S. guide to when and where you can watch upcoming movies and shows, and everything else you could possibly stand to know.) The CW is continuing to keep "The Vampire Diaries" universe alive. "Legacies," a show set in that very universe, has aired three seasons to date and still has more up its sleeve. Season 4 of the fantasy series is set to debut on the network this fall. And for those looking to get in on the action, we're here to give you all of the relevant details on the matter.
TV SERIES
cartermatt.com

Stargirl season 2 episode 7 spoilers: Yolanda takes on her past

Season 2 episode 7 is going to be airing on The CW next week and in a lot of ways, this should serve as a tale of reflection. The show has told a pretty enormous arc through the first six episodes of the season and in some ways, there could be a subtle shift now over to some character-based plots. This episode in particular will be the biggest one all season for Yvette Monreal’s character of Yolanda. It’s in a lot of ways about trauma and how to best handle it.
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy