CW's Best Show Tournament: Legacies vs. Supergirl! Smallville vs. Reaper!

We asked for your votes, and you cast ’em: Now, TVLine’s tournament to decide The CW’s Best Show Ever is officially underway. In honor of the network’s upcoming 15th anniversary (Sept. 18), we’re enlisting your help to crown The CW’s very best show — excluding unscripted series, imports from other countries and/or shows that aired the bulk of their runs on UPN or The WB before The CW’s eventual creation. Earlier this week, you voted for the 32 shows (out of 50 possible options) that ought to score a coveted spot on our bracket. Here are the shows that made the cut (seedings were based on our vote-in poll and in turn arranged college basketball bracket-style); click to enlarge: Each day through Wednesday, Sept. 16, we’ll post new polls that will decide the winner of each match-up, until The CW’s Best Show Ever is officially crowned later this month. UPDATE: The below polls are officially closed, with Supernatural and Nikita moving on to the Sweet 16. Click here to vote in our next two match-ups, featuring Legends of Tomorrow vs. Roswell, New Mexico and Jane the Virgin vs. Reign. (VOTE FOR NIKITA VS RIVERDALE) (VOTE FOR SUPERNATURAL VS BATWOMAN)

TV SERIES ・ 12 DAYS AGO