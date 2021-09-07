Venice Fest Announces Planned Refurbished Venue, as Attendance Grows and Covid Tests All Negative

St. Augustine, Florida. In addition to playing host to the usual crazy Florida Man antics and serving as a setting in multiple true-crime docs, this ancient cemetery-laden city conquered by Spanish explorers in 1565 is home to all the usual quirky Sunshine State sucker snares — alligator farms, psychic centers, biker bars, air-boat rides, chintzy trinket kiosks, magic/crystal/potion shops and, of course, the obligatory ghost tours guided by overly enthusiastic acting school dropouts. Ubiquitous tourist traps aside, it's a uniquely charming southern city where the smell of fresh waffle cones wafts through the air as enthusiastic sightseers (when not consumed by their phones) traverse old brick streets that divide giant moss-adorned trees and centuries-old cemented coquina structures — one of those structures being the remarkably enormous and sturdy Castillo de San Marcos, complete with drawbridge, that sits along the tranquil and sparkly Matanzas Bay. It's the kind of enchanting town center where the architecture transcends time and haunted folklore flies as fast as the monstrous palmetto bugs — and if you happened to be visiting what Wikipedia cites as the "oldest continuously-inhabited European-established settlement" in the Summer of 2018, you just may have also seen Cristina Marsillach walking right alongside you.

