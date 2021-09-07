CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Venice Fest Announces Planned Refurbished Venue, as Attendance Grows and Covid Tests All Negative

By Nick Vivarelli
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe ongoing Venice Film Festival has reached the midpoint with more than two-thirds of its pre-pandemic attendance numbers, and not a single attendee testing positive for Covid-19. During a lunch with international press on TuesdayRoberto Cicutto, who is the president of the Biennale that oversees the festival, also announced plans for a revamp of the Lido’s Casinò venue which next year will be getting a new movie theater, a restaurant, a new room for press conferences, and a makeover of the existing Sala Perla theater.

