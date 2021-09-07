CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Relationships

Teen Mom's Maci Bookout Reveals Where She Stands With Ryan Edwards' Family After Reunion Drama

imdb.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMaci Bookout McKinney is keeping her inner circle small—for now. Last spring, viewers watched the Teen Mom Og star and her husband Taylor McKinney struggle to maintain a relationship with Ryan Edwards and his family. In fact, the show's reunion culminated with a war of words between Taylor and Ryan's dad Larry Edwards. As a new season kicks off Tuesday, Sept. 7, Maci revealed to E! News that the family dynamics are still a little complicated. "Right now, we honestly don't have any real communication or relationship with them," she exclusively shared with E! News. "As far as Jen and Larry go, I'm not sure if that will change or will not change. I just know how...

www.imdb.com

Comments / 0

Related
Popculture

'Teen Mom': Maci Bookout Gives Sad Update on Son Bentley's Relationship With Dad Ryan Edwards

Teen Mom OG star Maci Bookout is giving an update on her son Bentley's strained relationship with his dad, Ryan Edwards. Bookout, 30, told Us Weekly that Bentley, 12, has seen Edwards only "a couple of times this year" and that, "To be quite honest, Ryan doesn't show up to any baseball games or anything like that. It's not shocking that he doesn't see him that much."
RELATIONSHIPS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Maci Bookout
Popculture

'Teen Mom': Maci Bookout Gives Update on Expanding Family

Teen Mom star Maci Bookout is the mother of three children — son Bentley Edwards, whom she shares with ex Ryan Edwards, daughter Jayde McKinney, and son Maverick McKinney, whom she shares with her husband Taylor McKinney. But, is the reality star interested in expanding her family? According to Bookout, she wouldn't rule out adoption in the future.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
HollywoodLife

‘Teen Mom OG’ Recap: Amber Portwood Cries Over Strained Relationship With Daughter Leah

‘I just want her to love me,’ Amber Portwood cried about her daughter Leah during the Sept. 14 episode of ‘Teen Mom OG’. Amber Portwood broke down in tears during the Sept. 14 episode of Teen Mom OG, as she reflected on her non-existent relationship with daughter Leah. Amber’s been seeing a therapist, and she thought it’d be a good idea to do some joint sessions with Leah in hopes of repairing their relationship, but ex Gary Shirley didn’t think it was necessary. Instead, he told his wife, Kristina Shirley, that Amber just needs to do the work she needs to do to be a better mom for Leah. Amber couldn’t understand why Gary saw therapy as a bad thing, and she cried while speaking to her therapist in the final few minutes of this week’s episode. But once she composed herself, she said she’ll just keep working on herself and praying that Leah wants to reunite with her one day soon. After all, Amber said that if she didn’t make the decisions she made over the years — like accepting a plea deal and going to prison — she wouldn’t be alive today.
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Teen Mom#War
Popculture

'Teen Mom' Fans Notice Concerning Detail About Bentley and Ryan Edwards' Relationship

Despite the fact that he was fired from the program earlier this year, Ryan Edwards appeared on Tuesday night's episode of Teen Mom OG. Of course, the topic of conversation was his relationship with his son Bentley, whom he shares with his ex Maci Bookout. In one scene, Bentley spoke about this issue with Bookout. Although, fans couldn't help but focus on the fact that Bentley referred to his father as "Ryan" during that discussion.
RELATIONSHIPS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Popculture

'Teen Mom': Ryan Edwards Appears in New Trailer in Wake of Firing

On Thursday, MTV released a teaser trailer for Season 9B of Teen Mom OG. Despite Ryan Edwards being fired from the series, he still appeared in the trailer alongside his wife, Mackenzie Edwards. Back in March, it was reported that Edwards, his wife, and his parents, Jen and Larry Edwards, were fired from Teen Mom OG in light of an explosive argument that occurred in the most recent reunion between Larry and Maci Bookout's husband, Taylor McKinney. Edwards and Bookout share son Bentley.
TV SERIES
Popculture

'Teen Mom': Ryan Edwards Reveals Major Sobriety Update

Ryan Edwards has marked a major milestone in his sobriety journey. The Teen Mom OG alum, who has battled addiction for years and was previously charged with simple possession of heroin and attended rehab, celebrated three years of sobriety in mid-August. Edwards confirmed the major milestone during a recent interview with The Sun where he opened up about his life following his firing from the MTV reality show in March.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy