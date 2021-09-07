Teen Mom's Maci Bookout Reveals Where She Stands With Ryan Edwards' Family After Reunion Drama

‘I just want her to love me,’ Amber Portwood cried about her daughter Leah during the Sept. 14 episode of ‘Teen Mom OG’. Amber Portwood broke down in tears during the Sept. 14 episode of Teen Mom OG, as she reflected on her non-existent relationship with daughter Leah. Amber’s been seeing a therapist, and she thought it’d be a good idea to do some joint sessions with Leah in hopes of repairing their relationship, but ex Gary Shirley didn’t think it was necessary. Instead, he told his wife, Kristina Shirley, that Amber just needs to do the work she needs to do to be a better mom for Leah. Amber couldn’t understand why Gary saw therapy as a bad thing, and she cried while speaking to her therapist in the final few minutes of this week’s episode. But once she composed herself, she said she’ll just keep working on herself and praying that Leah wants to reunite with her one day soon. After all, Amber said that if she didn’t make the decisions she made over the years — like accepting a plea deal and going to prison — she wouldn’t be alive today.

