CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Vox Media Set to Acquire Podcasting Newsletter Hot Pod (Exclusive)

By Brian Steinberg
imdb.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVox Media is acquiring Hot Pod, the independent news outlet focused on the podcasting industry, as part of a bid to expand offerings from its technology site, The Verge. Under part of a deal being announced Tuesday, Hot Pod will become the first paid-subscription product offered by The Verge, where executives are interested in seeing if they can offer a broader portfolio of similar editorial concepts in months to come, says Nilay Patel, editor of The Verge in an interview. Ashley Carman, a senior Verge reporter, will replace Nicholas Quah, who launched Hot Pod in 2014, and who will become a.

www.imdb.com

Comments / 0

Related
Digiday

‘Journalism can only be as good as our newsroom culture’: Vox Media’s new editors-in-chief are redefining the roles

The role of editor-in-chief looks a lot different than what it did 20 years ago — or even two years ago. For digital-first media companies, the nuances of what it takes to run a successful newsroom, particularly during a pandemic, are more complicated than ever before. For Vox Media, it meant having two new top editors for its brands Vox and The Cut, who have fresh perspectives on what the job means.
ENTERTAINMENT
The Verge

The Verge enters agreement to acquire Hot Pod

Vox Media today announced it’s entering an agreement to acquire Hot Pod, the preeminent publication covering the podcasting industry, founded by Nicholas Quah in 2014. At Vox Media, Hot Pod will become part of The Verge, with Quah deepening his long-running relationship with New York and Vulture as a full-time podcast critic.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Podcasting#Vox Media Set#Hot Pod#Verge
newsbrig.com

Steph Curry’s Unanimous Media inks deal with Comcast, NBCUniversal

NBA star Stephen Curry and his Unanimous Media production company have inked a sweeping talent deal with Comcast and NBCUniversal, the companies said Tuesday. The multi-year deal is being billed by Comcast-owned NBCUniversal as its first-ever “global talent partnership.” The deal includes a host of first-look development opportunities across Comcast’s portfolio, including Universal Studios Group for scripted and unscripted TV projects, DreamWorks Animation for kids and family content and creative and on-camera contributions at NBC Sports.
NBA
marketpulse.com

Market Insights Podcast (Episode 237)

Jonny Hart speaks to APAC Senior Market Analyst Jeffrey Halley about the week ahead. In this episode, China takes the centre of the stage once again as Retail Sales slump and Industrial Production disappoints. That comes on the heels of weaker US inflation overnight. We discuss the implications for equities and growth and debate the transitory versus sticky inflation argument. A quick look at the rest of the week and next is interspersed with a discussion on energy with a focus on the UK and Britain. Jeffrey is getting nervous about natural gas prices. The UK inflation data, just released, is also worthy of a mention.
RETAIL
Neowin

Save 91% off WriterZen Easy Content Creator for SEO: Lifetime Subscription

Today's highlighted deal comes via our Apps + Software section of the Neowin Deals store, where you can save 91% WriterZen Easy Content Creator for SEO: Lifetime Subscription. Stay ahead of your competitors with high-ranking content, keyword suggestions, powerful analytics, and optimization options all in one highly-rated platform. WriterZen is...
COMPUTERS
Business Insider

Sportradar IPO Preview: The Thing Behind The Thing For Sports Betting

The surge in sports betting platforms and states where it is legal has created a huge market opportunity for companies that operate in the growing sector. One such company will test the public markets with an IPO scheduled for Tuesday, Sept. 14. The Sportradar IPO: Sportradar (NASDAQ:SRAD) is seeking to...
GAMBLING
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
xda-developers

Get the Roku Express 4K+ streaming box for just $29 today ($11 off)

Roku was one of the first names in the streaming box market, and the company has continued to stay competitive with new hardware products every so often. Roku released a heap of new devices back in April, including a new streaming stick that brought 4K playback to the super-low price of $39.99. Now the Express 4K+ stick is even cheaper, thanks to a new sale at multiple retailers that drops the price to $29.99. That matches the previous sale we covered in June.
ELECTRONICS
TVGuide.com

Roku Ultra vs. Roku Streaming Stick

See how two of Roku's most popular devices stack up to each other. • Connect to Apple products with AirPlay • $40. • Easy to install (and hide) on wall-mounted TVs. Roku Ultra is one of Roku's top-of-the-line products. The only Roku products with higher price tags are the soundbars. It comes with a variety of attractive features, like its ability to pair with AirPlay, its incredibly high-quality streaming capabilities, the voice-enabled remote, and so much more. The Roku Streaming Stick, on the other hand, is a much simpler streaming device. While it also has a voice-enabled remote, it streams slightly lower-quality video and has fewer extra features. The price tag matches that, though, at just $40.
ELECTRONICS
u.today

Litecoin Creator Addresses Walmart Controversy

Litecoin creator Charlie Lee told The Wall Street Journal that the Litecoin Foundation’s social media manager had thought that the news about Walmart accepting the altcoin was real:. It was wrong to retweet it. We deleted it quickly afterwards. But the damage is done. The non-profit organization has also clarified...
BUSINESS
FOXBusiness

Fox acquires celebrity news specialist TMZ from AT&T’s WarnerMedia

Fox Corp. said it has acquired celebrity news platform TMZ from AT&T Inc.’s WarnerMedia unit, as the company looks to expand in digital media and unscripted content. Terms of the deal weren’t released but TMZ is being valued at less than $50 million, people familiar with the matter said. The Wall Street Journal reported last month that the companies were negotiating terms that would value TMZ at between $100 million and $125 million.
TV SHOWS
Springfield Business Journal

Fox acquires TMZ

Fox Corp. acquired celebrity news platform TMZ from AT&T Inc.’s WarnerMedia unit. While the terms of the deal were undisclosed, people familiar with the matter said the purchase values TMZ at less than $50 million. The Wall Street Journal last month reported a deal was being negotiated that could value...
BUSINESS
mediapost.com

INSP Taps Horizon Media As Marketing AOR

General entertainment network INSP has confirmed appointing Horizon Media as its marketing agency of record. The network, which airs classic western TV shows and movies, action dramas and some original programming, is owned by Inspiration Ministries located in the Charlotte, NC area. It positions itself as the place where heroes live.
CHARLOTTE, NC
funcheap.com

Sci-Fi September: Author Talk with Mike Chen

Registration is required : https://mountainview.libcal.com/event/7782652. Join us for a virtual book talk with critically acclaimed Bay Area novelist, Mike Chen. Mike will discuss his latest novel, We Could Be Heroes. Mike Chen is the author of Here and Now and Then (a finalist for Goodreads Choice/Best Sci-Fi, CALIBA Golden Poppy...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Washington Post

Axios: Washington Post expands 202 newsletter franchise

Axios’s Sara Fischer spoke with Rachel Van Dongen, editor of The Washington Post’s 202 newsletters, about the relaunch of the 202 newsletter suite, The Post’s premier lineup of newsletters covering the nation’s capital and the inner workings of Washington politics and policy. Axios reports: “The Washington Post is relaunching its 202 newsletter suite with a new email around climate, new authors and an expanded product suite. Why it matters: The redesigned products are meant to be more digestible and personality-driven, says Rachel Van Dongen, editor of the Washington Post’s 202 newsletters, the editorial franchise that delivers news for D.C. decision-makers.”
POLITICS
investing.com

Fox Entertainment acquires TMZ from AT&T-owned WarnerMedia

(Reuters) - Fox Corp-owned Fox Entertainment has acquired the TMZ entertainment platform and its media properties from AT&T (NYSE:T) Inc-owned WarnerMedia, Fox announced Monday. Financial terms were not disclosed. Fox Entertainment - along with Fox News Media, Fox Sports and Fox Television Stations - is part of Rupert Murdoch’s Fox...
TV SHOWS

Comments / 0

Community Policy