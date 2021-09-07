Vox Media Set to Acquire Podcasting Newsletter Hot Pod (Exclusive)

See how two of Roku's most popular devices stack up to each other. • Connect to Apple products with AirPlay • $40. • Easy to install (and hide) on wall-mounted TVs. Roku Ultra is one of Roku's top-of-the-line products. The only Roku products with higher price tags are the soundbars. It comes with a variety of attractive features, like its ability to pair with AirPlay, its incredibly high-quality streaming capabilities, the voice-enabled remote, and so much more. The Roku Streaming Stick, on the other hand, is a much simpler streaming device. While it also has a voice-enabled remote, it streams slightly lower-quality video and has fewer extra features. The price tag matches that, though, at just $40.

ELECTRONICS ・ 1 DAY AGO