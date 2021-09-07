CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Behind Viral Videos

Liam Payne Pokes Fun at Zayn Malik's One Direction Exit in New TikTok Video

imdb.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor One Direction fans everywhere, Liam Payne is continuing to give them all the feels—one way or another. On Sept. 6, the "Strip That Down" vocalist took fans back to 2015 for just a few seconds when he posted a hilarious TikTok poking fun at the aftermath of Zayn Malik's departure from the best-selling group. "Pov the meeting after zayn quit," Liam wrote on the funny clip, which shows him mouthing the words, "Are we absolutely sure what direction we're going?" And as for the caption accompanying the post itself, the singer made sure to let fans know that over six years later, his sense of humor still prevails. "#Sunshine," he...

www.imdb.com

Comments / 0

Related
Laredo Morning Times

Selena joins TikTok, but are there new videos to share?

Selena's "Fotos y Recuerdos" have landed on a new social media app. There is now an official TikTok account dedicated to the adored singer, who was killed in 1995. Named "@selenalaleyenda," the profile is the "OFFICIAL Selena TikTok account approved by the Quintanilla family." Previously, fan pages of Selena were...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
fangirlish.com

Liam Payne Pulls A Tik Tok Out Of Drafts

There are somethings that make me laugh and somethings that make me fall out of my chair. I never in my life thought that Liam Payne would make me fall out of my chair but here we are. The singer took to Tik Tok and posted a video that legit...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Zayn Malik
Person
Liam Payne
femalefirst.co.uk

Liam Payne praises Tom Parker's 'strength' amind cancer battle

Liam Payne is proud of his friend Tom Parker for the strength he's shown amind his battle with a brain tumour. Liam Payne has praised Tom Parker's "strength and courage" amid his battle with a brain tumour. The 'Strip That Down' hitmaker reached out to the former Wanter singer when...
CANCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#One Direction
TVShowsAce

‘Young And The Restless’ EXCITING Spoilers: Chance Chancellor Back?

Young And The Restless spoilers tease Chance Chancellor ( last played by Donny Boaz) could return by the end of the year. It is likely the part will be recast. Y&R viewers watched his wife, Abby Newman (Melissa Ordway) start the process of having a baby without him. Nevertheless, she was not expecting him to be gone so long. Sources say Chance Chancellor will be back before the end of the year, could it be a big October sweeps with a new Chance recast?
TV SERIES
Hello Magazine

Reba McEntire mourns devastating death with heartfelt tribute

Reba McEntire has mourned the loss of her close friend, popular actor Ed Asner, who passed away over the weekend at the age of 91. Taking to Instagram, the country singer shared a lovely photo of the pair of them together, alongside the caption: "Magic moments getting to film the 'Somebody's Chelsea' music video with the one and only Ed Asner. Rest in peace, my friend."
CELEBRITIES
centralrecorder.com

Kate Middleton Young Daughter Princess Fighting Cancer Shares Her Tragic Experience..

The mother of a five-year-old girl with a rare type of blood cancer has said that a meeting with the Duchess of Cambridge has had a significant impact on the child. Mila Sneddon was featured in a picture from Kate’Lockdown’s photographic project. It was used to symbolize isolation during the pandemic. After she was photographed kissing the kitchen window of her home while her father stood outside, it became a symbol of her isolation.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TikTok
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Behind Viral Videos
NewsBreak
Celebrities
DesignerzCentral

Nicole Kidman rushed to Keith Urban’s side after his staff died

Nicole Kidman, allegedly, left Hong Kong on a whim after learning that her husband, Keith Urban is in mourning. According to New Idea, Urban is heartbroken over the death of his staff, Randy “Baja” Fletcher. His longtime tour manager passed away after taking a nasty fall off the stage while setting up for Urban’s tour. He was 72.
MUSIC
Amomama

Ron Isley Defies His 80 Years Posing in Versace & Carefully Holding Hands with Much Younger 2nd Wife

Iconic singer Ron Isley looks nearly unrecognizable as he defies his age while posing in two-piece Versace clothing close to his chic and much younger wife, Kandy. Legendary performer Ron Isley and founder of the "The Isley Brothers" group, has been long in the game. His experience is as far back as five decades ago when he and his band members rendered heart-melting performances on stage.
CELEBRITIES
Vice

A Celebrity Singer Convicted of Molesting a Teenager Was Welcomed Back on TV

Wearing a flower garland, the man smiled while standing in a slow-moving convertible, waving to crowds gathered to see him upon his release from prison. For many watching the scenes on Sept. 3 in Jakarta, the extravagant reception for Indonesian celebrity singer Saipul Jamil did not fit with the circumstances: the 41-year-old was free for the first time since being convicted more than five years ago for molesting a 17-year-old.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy