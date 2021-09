ROCK HILL, S.C. — A policy within the Rock Hill School District will provide staff members an additional ten days of paid, sick leave if they are diagnosed with COVID-19. The policy, was on the agenda for the Board of Trustees meeting Monday night, and was introduced after a similar measure, the Families First Coronavirus Act, expired on June 30, 2021. The new policy passed during Monday's meeting and is retroactive from July 1.

