Hopedale, OH

Emma Jeane Theodore

By Harrison News-Herald
Harrison News-Herald
 8 days ago

Emma Jeane Theodore Busby, 91, of Hopedale, Ohio (formerly of Scio), passed away after a brief illness on Sept. 2, 2021, at the Carriage Inn of Steubenville. She was born in Jewett on Apr. 17, 1930, the daughter of the late Wilfred and Dorothy (Slates) Busby. Preceding her in death in 2002 was her husband of 52 years, Edolo F. Theodore. Surviving are her children, Bob (Brenda) of Charlotte, North Carolina and Randy of Wintersville; sister, Nancy Tipton of Wadsworth; and grandchildren, Autumn of Columbus, Austin of Clarkston, Georgia, and Lauren of Atlanta, Georgia. Emma Jeane also saw Jamie (Teresa) Martinette of Wheeling, West as an honorary grandson.

