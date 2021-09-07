CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Raiders Have a Lot to Prove in Week 1

By Hikaru Kudo
The regular season is finally here.

We are just under a week until the Las Vegas Raiders host the Baltimore Ravens in Week 1.

The newest addition on the team, former Seattle Seahawks linebacker K.J. Wright, will have a chance to shine in his first game as a Raider.

It’ll be the first official NFL game for the 2021 NFL Draft class. All eyes will be placed on first-round draft pick tackle Alex Leatherwood and second-round draft pick safety Tre’von Moehrig, among others.

It’ll be the first game with a new defensive system implemented by defensive coordinator Gus Bradley and his crew. Paul Guenther is out and Raider Nation should be looking at a completely new and improved defense this season.

Then there's the nitty-gritty stuff.

Too often last season did the Silver and Black lose by a possession. While an improved defense will help, finishing in the red zone will be another thing to keep an eye out for.

The Raiders' offensive line had a massive shake-up during the off-season and this will be their first true test for the new O-line.

Gone is Center Rodney Hudson, guard Gabe Jackson and right tackle Trent Brown. In their places is center Andre James, right tackle Leatherwood and right guard Denzelle Good.

All have to prove they can block upfront to give quarterback Derek Carr as many options as possible.

There’s a lot to keep an eye out for in Week 1. And the Raiders have to do in primetime.

