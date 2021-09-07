Blue Jackets News & Rumors: Gerbe, Werenski, Marchenko & More

In this edition of Boston Bruins News & Rumors, Patrice Bergeron has some fans worried as he said he will not be entertaining a contract extension right now, and instead will do so once the season is over. In other news, recently departed Bruin David Krejci scored his first goal back home in the Czech Republic, all while rumors circle the internet that the team may look to replace him with Tomas Hertl. One player hoping that doesn’t happen is Charlie Coyle, who is gunning to be the team’s second-line centerman.

NHL ・ 1 DAY AGO