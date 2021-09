Seasoned leader joins executive team with key role in defining the future of work at Criteo. Criteo S.A., the global technology company that provides the world’s leading Commerce Media Platform, today announced the appointment of Manuela Montagnana as Chief People Officer. In this role, Montagnana will lead the company’s People team, driving talent strategy and playing a key role in defining the future of work for Criteo’s global workforce of more than 2,500 employees. Montagnana replaces Denis Collin, who held the role for three years and will assist in the transition.

BUSINESS ・ 7 DAYS AGO