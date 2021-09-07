New tablets in Ubers would display ads based on a rider's age and gender

Facebook is going to launch its planned cryptocurrency, Diem, by the end of this year. That’s according to David Marcus, the head of F2, short for Facebook Financial. Marcus told Protocol in an interview that a cryptocurrency like Diem could enable more people to gain access to the digital banking system who otherwise would otherwise rely on cash and cumbersome, expensive payday-loan-like systems to cash checks or send money to friends and family. Many banks still charge fees just to manage a simple checking account, as well as fees for international transfers. Diem would make all of that free.

