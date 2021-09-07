CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
New tablets in Ubers would display ads based on a rider's age and gender

By Tom Maxwell
Cover picture for the articleMinority Report predicted this one. An artificial intelligence company called Alfi intends on installing screens in public places that will use facial recognition to target personalized ads at passersby. The company has already been testing the screens, which can recognize a person’s facial expressions to perceive whether they liked an ad, on the seatbacks of 500 ridesharing cars in Florida. Alfi hopes to install 150,000 facial recognition more screens in the back of rideshare vehicles by the end of next year.

