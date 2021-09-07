CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Dabo Route.

What is the Dabo route? It's the path we Miami fans have to hope Manny Diaz takes. From here at SOTU to YouTube I am hearing the fire Manny Diaz talk already and it's only week 2. I get it. We got humiliated. But we can't keep doing this. We can't keep firing and hiring coaches every 4 years. For better or worse we need to stick with Manny and let him figure it out because there are ZERO realistic options out there to replace Diaz right now or next year. We have to hope he follows Dabo's footsteps and figures it out. Now let's take a look at how Dabo did when he took over as the HC for Clemson.

