The Walter N. Ridley Scholarship Program and the University of Virginia Alumni Association today announced that Truist Wealth has made a $1 million gift in honor of business and philanthropic leader S. Buford Scott and Scott & Stringfellow. The gift establishes a fully endowed Ridley Scholarship for the entire in-state cost of attendance for a young Black scholar at UVA, as well as the formation of the Truist-Ridley Leadership and Financial Education Academy, benefitting rising second- and third-year Black students.

CHARITIES ・ 7 DAYS AGO