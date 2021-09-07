Bringing fans back to the stands with a new ticketing system
Owatonna fall sports have officially kicked off with hopes of a successful and normal year for all teams. Fans are back in the stands this year with a bigger bang than ever. After a year full of restrictions and limited fans, ticketing is now back open to all Owatonna sports fans. The OHS activities office has introduced a brand new way for fans to purchase tickets and activity passes, so they can watch all their favorite student athletes compete.ohsmagnet.com
Comments / 0