Bringing fans back to the stands with a new ticketing system

When Tom Brady led the Buccaneers to a victory over the Kansas City Chiefs in the Super Bowl in February, it capped a five-month run that saw all three of Tampa Bay’s top-level pro sports teams make it their league’s finals. The Lightning, who won the Stanley Cup Finals in 2020, went on to win again months later. The Rays, who lost in the 2020 World Series, are currently in first place in the AL East and have the best record in the American League. The Bucs, with Brady leading the way, won their season opener on Thursday night.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO