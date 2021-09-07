Council To Meet In Closed Session To Discuss Land Sale That Includes Civic Auditorium

The Redding City Council will meet in closed session prior to their regular meeting Tuesday afternoon. There are a few items on the closed agenda, including property negotiations for the possible sale of some city properties. They’re listed by reference numbers in the agenda, which city maps show to be the Redding Civic Auditorium, the Redding Rodeo Arena, Turtle Bay Park and Museum, and the Sheraton Hotel, which is run by Turtle Bay. The auditorium is leased by Bethel Church of Supernatural Ministries, but they’re currently late on their payment. The potential purchasers of the properties are not revealed.