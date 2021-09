The Forks of Coal State Natural Area Foundation will host a day of outdoor activities later this month for fall exploration, edification, exercise and enjoyment. The Forks of Coal State Natural Area Foundation will oversee a trio of events in Alum Creek on Sunday, Sept. 26, commencing with a scavenger hunt on the grounds from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The hunt will get underway in the main parking lot near the recently opened Claudia L. Workman Wildlife Education Center. Participants can pick up their lists of items to be sought and found, between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. at the center.

ALUM CREEK, WV ・ 3 DAYS AGO