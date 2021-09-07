Get your Culture here: Two weekends, four festivals

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cover picture for the articleSeptember is festival season in C-U. Last year most virtual — if they happened at all, due to the pandemic — but this year your vaxxed and sometimes masked self can enjoy what these larger scale events have to offer in person, even if it’s not quite the same as your before-times experience. This is by no means an exhaustive list — this column never is — and you will find likely coverage of other fests not mentioned here in other Smile Politely articles. Ellnora returns to Krannert (Ben Harper and Joan Jett will be there!) but I will leave that the music section. I wish C-U Oktoberfest, Matsuri, and Ebertfest could be on this list, but COVID is still making things difficult and those will not be happening this fall. This month, I'm focusing on two specific weekends that are jam-packed with activity.

