Supporters of Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro tore down a police blockade Monday night in downtown Brasilia, police said, on the eve of massive demonstrations that have the country on edge. Fighting record-low poll numbers, Bolsonaro is seeking to mobilize his base, particularly at the protests in Brasilia and Sao Paulo. The far-right leader plans to attend both rallies on Tuesday, Brazil's Independence Day, as he tries to build pressure on the supreme court over investigations into him and his inner circle. Hundreds of people arriving to participate in Tuesday's protests "broke through containment barriers" and entered the avenue leading to the National Congress and Supreme Court (STF) buildings, according to the federal district police.

AMERICAS ・ 8 DAYS AGO