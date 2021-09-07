Encouraging children’s wonder with “Ada and the Galaxies”
MIT Kids Press — a first-of-its-kind collaboration between a university press, the MIT Press, and a children’s publisher, Candlewick Press — publishes today its inaugural title, “Ada and the Galaxies.” A picture book by professor of the practice of the humanities Alan Lightman and Olga Pastuchiv, and illustrated by Susanna Chapman, it’s inspired by Lightman’s desire to encourage kids’ native interest in the world around them.news.mit.edu
