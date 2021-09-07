Starved Rock State Park officials ask for help cleaning river trails after the Labor Day Holiday

UTICA – Starved Rock State Park officials need more volunteers to help clean up the river trail from Eagle Cliff out to LaSalle Canyon on Friday. Natural Resource Coordinator Lisa Sons says Starved Rock will have litter left on the trails and in the canyons after the holiday weekend and need all the help they can get. Utica Fire and Rescue is planning to bring out a watercraft to help pick up collected trash from locations along the trails but Sons says they may need to cancel if there’s a shortage of volunteers. If you are willing and able to volunteer from 8:30-11:30 a.m. on Friday. email Sons at lisa.sons@illinois.gov . Volunteers will meet at the Eagles Roost Cabin at 8:15 a.m. to check-in, distribute pickers, bags, and collect volunteer forms.