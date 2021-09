Enjoy clear skies and a mild evening while a steady east breeze coasts across our area holding temperatures in the lower seventies through the mid-evening hours. Overnight temperatures will slip into the middle 60s while bright sunshine greets you Thursday morning. Sunny skies will couple with a steady south wind to drive area temperatures back into the middle 80s during the afternoon hours while some areas southwest of the metro make a run at 90 degrees. You will know summer has some punch left in it over the next few days as sunshine and unseasonably warm air settles in through the weekend.

