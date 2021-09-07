How Does CBD Help You Cope With Stress?

“One good thing about music, when it hits you, you feel no pain.” – Bob Marley. On the surface, it seemed like a great, well-intentioned opportunity: I had been invited to meet with the director of patient services at a leading pediatric hospital to discuss how I could help enlist musicians and music therapists to build up the hospital’s music program. After the tour, however, the head patient programming for the pediatrics wing informed me that they didn’t have any funds available for the program. I also learned that the hospital had just laid off the only paid music professional that had worked there: a part-time music therapist.

MUSIC ・ 14 DAYS AGO