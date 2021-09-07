This Hoboken Fitness Studio Aims to Improve the Community, 1 Training Session at a Time

After an extended period of living, working, and playing from home, gyms and personal training studios in Hoboken are likely to see an uptick in visitors as people set goals to get out and move more. Dave and Sarah Quevedo started Fit Foundry in January 2017 after owning a 1-on-1 in-home training business for seven years. This brick-and-mortar fitness studio provides personalized training through semi-private and large group training without the premium price of 1-on-1 service. Keep reading to learn more about the brains behind this new Hoboken fitness studio and the special offer for new clients.