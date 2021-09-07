BMW iX will have the most advanced sound quality found in a car
Show in front of a rather large crowd at the Munich IAA Mobility auto show, the BMW iX is, without a doubt, one of the more important cars to come out of the capable hands of the Bavarian company in recent years. It will not only bring the whole group into the new electric age but it will do so with several technology premieres for BMW. A lot of those premieres will not be related to BMW alone but to the entire industry.www.bmwblog.com
Comments / 0