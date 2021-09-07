Let’s Discover Artistic Flair in Downtown St. Petersburg

Downtown St. Petersburg is an excellent spot for the art lover seeking adventure. And since it’s located just a couple of hours away, it makes for the perfect daytrip. If getting lost in contemplating the works of masters sounds appealing, head to one of St. Pete’s many incredible museums. First, consider the Museum of Fine Arts, which offers a world-class permanent collection, including works by Monet, Morisot, Rodin, O’Keeffe, Willem de Kooning and many more. Or opt for The Dalí Museum, which houses the largest collection of Dalí’s work outside of Europe. The Chihuly Collection features the exquisite works of legendary glass artist Dale Chihuly. Also showcasing Chihuly’s works, in addition to those by Harvey Littleton (inventor of the first studio glass furnace), is the Imagine Museum.