While Panther’s quarterback Sam Darnold told the media it was just another game, this victory was sweet for him. His first win with his new team came in the first game of the season against his former team. A storybook opening to his new adventure as the Panthers beat the Jets 19-14. The defense looked great in the win, and the offense with Darnold, McCaffrey, and Moore was much more in sync than we saw last year. Granted it was the Jets, who were the second-worst team in the league last year but the win gave fans a reason to be optimistic. Hopefully, this momentum can carry over to next week as the Panthers take on division rivals the New Orleans Saints. Enjoy this gallery of the highlights of the game:

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO