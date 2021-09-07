He’s All That had potential that it could not reach

He’s All That, the gender-flipped rom-com starring the TikTok mega-influencer Addison Rae, takes place in the bleakest high school on earth. It is called, marvelously, “Cali High,” and its student body is entirely composed of either extremely beautiful, extremely popular social-media stars — who relentlessly document their trite, Habsburgian relational drama for millions of leering sickos online — or the dogged stans of those same stars, who seem completely overwhelmed by the fact that they share history class with all these genuinely famous people. This is one of the first major teen films to be made entirely in the shadow of the TikTok revolution, and as such, it’s agonizingly aware of all the truisms we’ve told ourselves about what Gen Z means. Hollywood believes that in order to speak to young people in 2021, one must write a screenplay that is exclusively animated by follower counts, clout scores, and virality metrics. There is no humiliation greater than being eclipsed by a rival content creator; for 90 minutes, we are trapped in a hellish alternate dimension where a local senior-prom election can trend nationally.

