CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

He’s All That had potential that it could not reach

By Kiera Kemppainen
thecentraltrend.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI’m not sure what I expected from He’s all That, but it both completely missed some expectations and fully met others. I knew it would be cringy, but I hoped that I could just call it a full-blown flop. Unfortunately, some aspects could have possibly been enough for it to be considered a decent movie—which ruins some of my hopes of completely bashing it.

thecentraltrend.com

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Aztec

“He’s All That” ushers “Pygmalion” into the digital age

“He’s All That” is a 2021 teenage romantic comedy all about turning one outcast high schooler from a nottie into a hottie. Sounds familiar right?. Based on the 1999 film “She’s All That” which was based on the musical “My Fair Lady” which itself was based on the George Bernard Shaw play “Pygmalion,” “He’s All That” brings the most unoriginal idea of the year to the table.
MOVIES
Independent Florida Alligator

Film rate and review: ‘He’s All That’

Twenty-two years after the release of the 1999 teen romcom “She's All That,” a modern spin on the cult classic has been released, the gender-swapped title ironically called “He's All That.”. “He's All That” is a Netflix original film that came out on Aug. 27, and it is the acting...
MOVIES
dailytitan.com

Review: Netflix's 'He's All That' falls flat

“He’s All That,” the much anticipated remake of beloved ‘90s teen rom-com “She’s All That,” released on Aug. 27, and it was more disappointing than anyone could have expected. The $20 million movie is filled with advertisements, bad acting and poop jokes that disparage any opportunity for it to be a fun summer flick.
TV & VIDEOS
fullcoll.edu

Is “He’s All That” All That

On Friday, Aug. 27, Netflix released its much-anticipated movie, “He’s All That,” a reboot to the 1999 film “She’s All That.”. This reboot stars Tik Tok sensation Addison Rae and actor Tanner Buchanan, while also guest starring Rachael Leigh Cook and Fullerton College Alumni Matthew Lillard, who were in the original film.
FULLERTON, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Madison Pettis
Person
Peyton Meyer
Person
Kourtney Kardashian
Cosmopolitan

Addison Rae's He's All That has a major editing error

Addison Rae's gender-swapped He's All That came out on Netflix last month, and received a mixed bag of reactions from fans. While some loved it, others were less than impressed - even pointing out an editing error in the film on TikTok. He's All That is basically a remake of...
MOVIES
Vulture

The Best Way to Watch Netflix’s He’s All That Is on YouTube

He’s All That, the gender-flipped rom-com starring the TikTok mega-influencer Addison Rae, takes place in the bleakest high school on earth. It is called, marvelously, “Cali High,” and its student body is entirely composed of either extremely beautiful, extremely popular social-media stars — who relentlessly document their trite, Habsburgian relational drama for millions of leering sickos online — or the dogged stans of those same stars, who seem completely overwhelmed by the fact that they share history class with all these genuinely famous people. This is one of the first major teen films to be made entirely in the shadow of the TikTok revolution, and as such, it’s agonizingly aware of all the truisms we’ve told ourselves about what Gen Z means. Hollywood believes that in order to speak to young people in 2021, one must write a screenplay that is exclusively animated by follower counts, clout scores, and virality metrics. There is no humiliation greater than being eclipsed by a rival content creator; for 90 minutes, we are trapped in a hellish alternate dimension where a local senior-prom election can trend nationally.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
thecentraltrend.com

Nessa Barrett’s newly released EP is unenjoyable, unprofessional, and just downright bad

With the rising success coming from the popular app TikTok, many users are trying to make it big in the world of fame and fortune. TikTokers such as Charli D’Amelio and her entire family, Lil Huddy (Chase Hudson), and Addison Rae have been guest stars on talk shows, have made music, have been on reality TV shows, modeled for clothing companies, and even starred in movies. With this being a controversial topic on the internet, I do not think that just because a person can do a “dance” in front of their phone and get a decent amount of views and likes means that they also have the talent of singing or acting.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flyers#Tiktok#House#Cobra Kai
TVShowsAce

‘Young And The Restless’ EXCITING Spoilers: Chance Chancellor Back?

Young And The Restless spoilers tease Chance Chancellor ( last played by Donny Boaz) could return by the end of the year. It is likely the part will be recast. Y&R viewers watched his wife, Abby Newman (Melissa Ordway) start the process of having a baby without him. Nevertheless, she was not expecting him to be gone so long. Sources say Chance Chancellor will be back before the end of the year, could it be a big October sweeps with a new Chance recast?
TV SERIES
Hello Magazine

Reba McEntire mourns devastating death with heartfelt tribute

Reba McEntire has mourned the loss of her close friend, popular actor Ed Asner, who passed away over the weekend at the age of 91. Taking to Instagram, the country singer shared a lovely photo of the pair of them together, alongside the caption: "Magic moments getting to film the 'Somebody's Chelsea' music video with the one and only Ed Asner. Rest in peace, my friend."
CELEBRITIES
centralrecorder.com

Kate Middleton Young Daughter Princess Fighting Cancer Shares Her Tragic Experience..

The mother of a five-year-old girl with a rare type of blood cancer has said that a meeting with the Duchess of Cambridge has had a significant impact on the child. Mila Sneddon was featured in a picture from Kate’Lockdown’s photographic project. It was used to symbolize isolation during the pandemic. After she was photographed kissing the kitchen window of her home while her father stood outside, it became a symbol of her isolation.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Movies
Country
Thailand
celebratingthesoaps.com

The Young And The Restless Spoilers: Victoria’s Wedding Horror, Ashland’s Evil Exposed At Altar

The Young and the Restless spoilers reveal that Victoria Newman (Amelia Heinle) is buying Ashland Locke’s (Richard Burgi) love scheme. While he could be legit in both his cancer diagnosis and intentions, chances are that Victoria’s being taken for a ride. Multiple characters are searching for the truth, which could end up coming out at the couple’s own wedding.
TV SERIES
celebratingthesoaps.com

The Young And The Restless: Kate Linder Hospitalized

The Young and the Restless spoilers and updates tease that Kate Linder is in the hospital as she recovers from an injury. The veteran actress needs to undergo therapy but will return to the soap soon. Linder, who’s known as Esther Valentine in the daytime drama, got injured while helping...
CELEBRITIES
Amomama

Ron Isley Defies His 80 Years Posing in Versace & Carefully Holding Hands with Much Younger 2nd Wife

Iconic singer Ron Isley looks nearly unrecognizable as he defies his age while posing in two-piece Versace clothing close to his chic and much younger wife, Kandy. Legendary performer Ron Isley and founder of the "The Isley Brothers" group, has been long in the game. His experience is as far back as five decades ago when he and his band members rendered heart-melting performances on stage.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy